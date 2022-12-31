"He must improve his positioning off the ball" - Carlo Ancelotti sends message to Real Madrid star after win against Valladolid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has pointed out a shortfall in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's game. The Italian boss believes the France international needs to improve his positional awareness while out of possession.

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory in their La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid on 30 December. Karim Benzema returned to action after recovering from a thigh injury he picked up in France's training at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Los Blancos star took center stage as he bagged a swift brace in the final minutes of the encounter.

Following the match, Ancelotti spoke about Camavinga's performance. While the Italian boss praised the French midfielder for his abilities in possession, he was critical of the youngster's positioning off the ball. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“Camavinga is very important. On the ball he’s fantastic. He must improve his positioning off the ball, he knows this. We are very happy to have him, his ability and energy.”

The Real Madrid head coach also added that Camavinga was a more useful asset to bring off the bench as the midfielder brings more energy to the pitch.

“He makes more of a difference when he comes off the bench because he has great energy. He has to improve and learn to position, but he is an important player for us.”

The club signed Camavinga in the summer of 2021 from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for a reported €30 million and he has been used as a substitute more often than not. He registered 26 La Liga appearances last season, 13 of which were off the bench. In 10 UEFA Champions League games last term, he made only one start.

Camavinga has made 15 league appearances so far this term, featuring in the starting XI only five times (via Transfermarkt).

Carlo Ancelotti comments on Real Madrid's performance against Valladolid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti also spoke about his side's performance against Real Valladolid. He said (via the aforementioned Madrid Universal report):

“It was a difficult match against an opponent who gradually entered the game. We did well in the first half and we controlled the game. Valladolid played well and it was a competitive game. The team was not compact, but in this difficult situation we came out with three points.”

Following their victory over Valladolid, Los Blancos have overtaken league leaders Barcelona to sit on top of the standings. The Blaugrana, however, have a game in hand and are only one point behind in second place.

Real Madrid will next face Cacereno in the Copa del Rey on January 4 followed by a league clash with Villareal on January 7.

