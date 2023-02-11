"He must be at least £40m plus" - Premier League manager names price for Chelsea and Tottenham target

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted that the club might have to sell reported Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya soon. He believes the goalkeeper rejecting two contract offers signals that the player wants to leave.

Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for a goalkeeper this summer and have been linked with Raya. The goalkeeper has impressed in the Premier League since coming up with Brentford.

"If he turns [a contract] down twice then, unfortunately, that’s a signal. That being said, David has been amazing; he’s one of the best keepers in the league. He’s one of the captains and leads with his performances and behaviour every day"



Speaking to the media ahead of their away clash against Arsenal on February 11, Frank confirmed that he has to think about the goalkeeper's future. He said:

"I think if he turns it down twice then unfortunately that's a signal. We made two really good offers but that's fine, it's a free world. We can't force anyone. That said, David has been amazing for us, coming from Blackburn three-and-a-half years ago."

He added:

"In the first season, for me, he was the best 'keeper in the Championship and then was involved in the play-off final. He made a mistake there but we told him, 'you will come back stronger' and the year after, we did it. He has taken that form into the Premier League and I think he's one of the best 'keepers in this league right now. He's a top character."

Continuing to talk about the goalkeeper, the manager went on to slap a £40 million price tag on him as he has just two seasons left on his contract. He said:

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation. He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Chelsea and Tottenham target confirms two contract rejections

David Raya spoke to the media earlier this week and confirmed that he was not considering a contract extension with Brentford.

He added that he has rejected two offers from Brentford as they could not agree on terms.

"I don't think it's the right time to sign a contract at the moment. I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn't reach an agreement."

Chelsea are open to selling one of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy this summer to make space for a new keeper.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, who has been under a lot of criticism.

