"He must mature in behavior" - Ex-Barcelona goalkeeper says Vinicius Jr should show opponents more respect amid racism row

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Pepe Reina has claimed that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior needs to show more respect to his opponents amid his racism row.

Vinicius endured vile racist chants from Valencia fans during a 1-0 defeat to Los Che at the Mestalla on Sunday (May 21). The Brazilian was targeted with monkey chants as tensions boiled between himself and the hosts' supporters.

The Brazilian released a statement demanding that La Liga take more action against racism. However, Reina seems to think that the Real Madrid attacker provokes fans with his behavior. He told Marca:

"Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."

Several players including Neymar, Casemiro, and Kylian Mbappe have defended the Brazilian amid the racism row. La Liga president Javier Tebas claims that the abuse he endured from Valencia fans was the 10th case reported to authorities this season.

Reina's comments don't help the glaring issue that is tarnishing Spanish football. Regardless of whether Vinicius behaves in a perceived mature manner, racism is a problem that needs to be abolished.

The Los Blancos forward was sent off late on at the Mestalla due to an altercation with Valencia striker Hugo Doro. That red card has since been rescinded by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Barcelona's Raphinha booked after showing support for Vinicius who sat out Madrid's win over Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona's Raphinha showed his support for his fellow countryman.

Barcelona winger Raphinha was handed a yellow card when he produced a message of support for compatriot Vinicius. The Blaugrana attacker removed his shirt when substituted during his side's 3-1 defeat to Real Valladolid on Tuesday (May 23). His vest displayed a message that read (per talkSPORT):

"As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.”

The back of the Barcelona attacker's vest read:

"We are together, Vinicius.”

The Brazilian received a booking for his actions which took place on the same day Valencia were hit with a partial stadium ban and fine. Meanwhile, Madrid players all donned number 20 shirts before their clash with Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (May 24).

The forward didn't play in the match due to a knee injury despite having his suspension lifted. Instead, the Brazilian sat in the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu next to Madrid president Florentino Perez and watched his side beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

