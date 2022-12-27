“He must be a nightmare to play against” – Agbonlahor lavishes praise on 23-year-old Liverpool star

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez would be a nightmare for opposition defenders to play against.

Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day Premier League clash between Villa and Liverpool, Agbonlahor said on Amazon Prime (h/t HITC):

"He must be a nightmare to play against. His pace, making them runs down that channel, and he can finish."

The Uruguay international's display against the Villans was consistent with what fans have come to expect from him this season. He was constantly making runs beyond the opposition's defense and getting into scoring positions.

Nunez's shot on goal, which was saved by Robin Olsen, led to Stefan Bajcetic's 81st-minute goal to seal the three points. However, the former SL Benfica striker, who cost Liverpool €100 million plus add-ons in transfer fees this summer, failed to get on the scoresheet.

SPORTbible @sportbible Amazon have given Darwin Nunez Man of the Match! Amazon have given Darwin Nunez Man of the Match! 🔥 https://t.co/vVPDngrtXT

He had four shots on target, two off target, and made one key pass. Despite his mixed display, he was handed Amazon's Player of the Match award after the Reds' win against the Villans.

Nunez continues to divide opinions. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 20 games across competitions for his new club.

The Uruguayan tends to miss chances, but he has a knack of getting in and around the scoring areas on a regular basis. With Cody Gakpo's imminent arrival at Anfield in January, he can expect an elevated level of competition for a starting spot under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez was recently compared to Andy Cole by a Liverpool fan for his style of play, which elicited a public response from the Manchester United legend.

Jurgen Klopp relaxed about Darwin Nunez despite Liverpool striker's mixed form

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Darwin Nunez gets a big ovation from the away end as he's subbed off late on. Erratic tonight but played a big part in the third goal and his head never dropped. Put in a real shift. Darwin Nunez gets a big ovation from the away end as he's subbed off late on. Erratic tonight but played a big part in the third goal and his head never dropped. Put in a real shift.

Speaking after the game against Villa, Klopp reiterated his belief in Liverpool's potential club-record signing.

He said (h/t Echo):

"The work rate he [Nunez] puts in, the spaces he creates, he is unstoppable in the moment when we keep the ball and pass at the right moment, there's really no defender who can catch up speed-wise."

He added:

"Darwin played an incredible game. He will score goals, I have no doubt about that. He gives us so much more than that. He will score. Everything will be fine. This game by Darwin was exceptional."

Klopp has consistently and publicly backed Nunez ever since his arrival at L4 this summer. Nunez will be looking to repay his faith as the season approaches its business end.

The Reds' next task is a league showdown against Leicester City at Anfield on December 30.

