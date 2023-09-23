"He must play" - Ian Wright urges Mikel Arteta to pick Arsenal forward in Tottenham clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lavished praise on Gabriel Jesus. The Englishman believes that the Brazilian forward is irreplaceable and has earned his place as a regular starter in Mikel Arteta's side.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said (as quoted by football.london):

"If I'm Eddie (Nketiah) and I'm in Eddie's shoes. I make sure that when I'm on there whatever half chance I get I take it and I'm ruthless with it. Because if this guy is fit, he must play. He brings it to another place.

"I'm not saying this as a knock to Eddie, but he has to do something like that so people aren't so worried when Jesus isn’t around Jesus is an entity on his own with the way he’s playing."

The former Arsenal striker added:

"His work rate, his finishing, everything he does: that is his main strength. Eddie's is taking chances. He could've had a couple more at the start of the season to put him into that, and he has to do that, because if Jesus continues like he is there is no conversation, he’s so good."

Arsenal secured Jesus' services from Manchester City last summer for £45 million. The Brazil international had an impressive debut campaign at the Emirates, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 26 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he has had some injury issues since joining the North London outfit. The former Manchester City forward missed three months of action due to a knee injury last season.

He has also missed the first part of the 2023/24 campaign due to the same injury.

"He is doing very well" - Gabriel Jesus heaps praise on Arsenal summer signing

Jesus has lauded Arsenal's summer signing Declan Rice for his impact on the team since his arrival. The Brazilian forward praised the England international for his work rate and said (as quoted by Metro):

"He’s helped a lot. He’s a little bit different to Jorginho and Thomas Partey, all have their qualities and they can all play and help the team. Dec between the three is the youngest but he comes to help and he’s doing an amazing job, he helps a lot on the pitch with and without the ball."

He added:

"I think it’s not easy when you first come here and you play straight away but he is doing very well and I am very happy with him."

Arsenal signed Rice from West Ham United this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million, beating out interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The English midfielder has so far registered five Premier League appearances for the North London outfit this term, recording one goal. It remains to be seen how Rice will fare at Arsenal this season.