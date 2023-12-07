“He must be terrified of Roy Keane” - Jamie Carragher pinpoints how Pep Guardiola refused to mention Manchester United legend in rant

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently aimed a jibe at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, claiming the Spaniard is "terrified" of Roy Keane.

The City manager aimed a dig at former footballers-turned-pundits Carragher, Micah Richards and Gary Neville in his press conference before their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

After hearing his team's poor performances had been questioned by the trio, citing fatigue as a reason, Guardiola came up with a cheeky response to defend his team.

"Maybe, maybe I'm wrong and they are seeing everything that I'm not able to see, but I don't have that feeling.

"Jamie Carragher didn't win one (Premier League). Micah Richards didn't win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever."

Pep Guardiola's response was clearly a reminder that his team have done something remarkable over the last few years and are on the brink of making history should they be crowned champions for a fourth-successive season.

The Spaniard was quick to point out that none of the pundits have won four titles in a row, while specifying that Jamie Carragher has won none.

The former Liverpool man responded in typical fashion in order to get one back at Guardiola, mentioning the City manager could be worried about Arsenal this season.

"I knew it was coming, but I thought it was that siege mentality – have a go at someone, he said something about the crowd last week. If you go back to this time last year – I don’t know if it was the same sort of time – but [Manchester City] played Tottenham at home.

"They were getting beat 2-0 and then they won 4-2, and he came out and had a bit of a go at people. It feels to me like he’s a little bit worried about Arsenal, the fact that he’s done that and he feels he needs to give everyone a kick up the backside.

"The only thing as well I noticed is he must be terrified of Roy Keane. He didn’t mention Roy, did he?"

The defeat against Villa leaves Manchester City six points behind league-leaders Arsenal, who secured a last-gap 4-3 win over Luton to maintain their streak.

Pep Guardiola's men will next face the Hatters in what seems to be a tricky outing.

Unai Emery records first-ever win against Pep Guardiola

Following Aston Villa's dominant and impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City, the top of the table has opened up slightly with the top four teams separated by a couple of points between them.

However, it was not the first time Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery locked horns as managers. Emery has managed Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Villarreal as well, where he faced Pep's Barcelona and Bayern Munich sides as well.

In a total of 13 games prior to this win, Emery had lost nine and drawn four of his matches.

The nature of the win left an impression as well since Aston Villa dominated Manchester City off the park but the 1-0 scoreline did not reflect the same.