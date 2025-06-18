"He must be waiting" - Rio Ferdinand claims Chelsea target should be on Manchester United's radar

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea target Victor Osimhen could be waiting for an offer from Manchester United. He wants the Red Devils to make a move for the Nigerian star after he reportedly turned down Al Hilal's offer.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Osimhen was his top priority for the No. 9 position at Manchester United. But he is unsure if the club would make a move for him. He said (via Metro):

"No.9, they already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen! It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United. I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem."

Ad

Trending

Earlier this month, in an interview with The Mirror, Ferdinand said that Osimhen would be his top priority, along with Viktor Gyokeres. But he rates the Nigeria international more than the latter, as he comes with experience of top-flight leagues in multiple countries. He said (via GOAL):

"I think Gyokeres, everyone's talking about him. Again, I think if I'm looking at the market now and I had to pick him or Osimhen, I'd probably pick Osimhen because of that experience. And he's shown he's done it in multiple leagues now. And he's done it internationally as well. I think he's a top-class number nine who, again, the young players will be able to learn from. I'm not saying that Gyokeres would fail. I'm just saying that if I had a preference, I would go there."

Ad

Al Hilal's approach was turned down by Victor Osimhen this summer, but the Saudi Pro League side have not given up. They have sent another offer of €50 million per season to the Nigerian star to beat competition, as per GOAL.

Rio Ferdinand explained why Manchester United should sign Victor Osimhen

In his interview with Mirror, Rio Ferdinand explained that Manchester United needed a striker to come in and help Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. He said via GOAL:

Ad

"[Man United need] a centre-forward with experience. That's it. I think United can go and get a lot of players and get loads of stuff. But I think it's been evident that Hojlund came in for huge money and hasn't hit the ground running, has struggled really. Zirkzee hasn't done much better than him, really. So, I think you need someone in all the good teams you see."

GOAL have reported that Napoli are open to a sale and want £63 million for the striker this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More