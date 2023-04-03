"He doesn't need my advice" - Thomas Tuchel reacts to news of Julian Nagelsmann potentially replacing Graham Potter at Chelsea

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel recently reacted to Julian Nagelsmann potentially becoming the new Chelsea manager after Graham Potter was sacked.

Potter, who was appointed as the Blues' boss in September after Tuchel was shown the door, took charge of the west London side for 31 games, winning 12, drawing eight, and losing 11.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, was surprisingly sacked by Bayern last month. Tuchel, who was out of a job, made his return to management.

When recently quizzed at a press conference about Nagelsmann potentially becoming the new Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Julian is not gonna ask me because he doesn't need my advice. I received the news of Potter's sacking yesterday on my cell phone as a push notification.”

Tuchel had previously led the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory during his time at the club. Speaking further about Potter's sacking, Tuchel said:

“I saw the news very late last night. The timing coincided with my appointment here. I really enjoyed working there and formed friendships for life. But the club has changed a lot, so it didn’t really trigger big emotions in me."

The Blues' co-controlling owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, meanwhile released a statement about Graham Potter's sacking that read (via the Blues' official website):

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity, and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

They added:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarterfinal ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Chelsea are set to play Liverpool next in Premier League

While the drama surrounding the sacking of Graham Potter continues, Chelsea need to focus on matters on the pitch.

They will play Liverpool in a Premier League home clash on Tuesday, April 4. Potter's former assistant Bruno Saltor will be in charge on an interim basis.

The west Londoners are 11th in the Premier League table. They lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in their latest game, which turned out to be Potter's final act in charge.

