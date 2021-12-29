"He doesn't need that" - Paul Parker tells Billy Gilmour to cut-short loan spell after being told to 'f** off back to Chelsea' by Norwich fans

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, currently on loan at Norwich City, has been advised by former Manchester United defender Paul Parker to cut short his loan spell at Carrow Road.

That follows a controversial episode in which some Norwich fans were heard chanting 'f*** off back to Chelsea’ to the midfielder during their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Billy Gilmour advised to leave Norwich after fans chant 'f*** off back to Chelsea'

Paul Parker has said that joining Norwich wasn't the right decision for Billy Gilmour in the first place. He notes that the Scotsman needs better players around him to progress.

"I didn’t hear it (the chants), but I’m sure Billy would’ve heard it,” Parker told talkSPORT. "If you’re him and you’re Chelsea, you’re wondering what he’s actually gaining from being there. All he’s getting is 90 minutes under his belt."

“He doesn’t need that. Everyone knows how good he is; he’s just at a club which is not him. When you see him playing for Scotland but more when he’s playing for Chelsea, you saw how good he was."

Gilmour has made 14 appearances for Norwich since joining the club on loan from Chelsea this summer. The midfielder has produced a few decent performances so far, but has been let down by the team's overall output. Paul Parker, though, believes the player shouldn't be made a scapegoat for the team's failings. He said:

"He (Billy Gilmour) is having to do so much in this team. It’s very, very difficult for him. It’s not just about him; there are many players letting this football club down. When Gilmour signed (for Norwich), I thought ‘oh, that’s a strange one.’"

“Norwich is a lovely club in a great part of the country. But when you look at your football career and want to get to that next level, you want to be around the best players you can be. He hasn’t got that at Norwich."

Talk about directing your anger at the wrong people 🤷‍♂️

The former Manchester United full-back added:

“Did he get a choice? If there were choices then the other choices would’ve been better than Norwich. “It’s not doing him any good playing there; it could be ripping him apart."

Norwich City's poor Premier League campaign in numbers

The on-loan Chelsea star has made 14 appearances for the Canaries this term.

It has been a terrible start for Norwich in the Premier League this season. The Canaries have only won twice, drawn four times and lost 13 times in 19 games in the English top flight so far.

As things stand, they are languishing at the bottom of the table, having claimed a meagre ten points since the start of the campaign. They'll need to step up dramatically before it gets too late. Otherwise, they'll end up returning to the Championship next term.

Edited by Bhargav