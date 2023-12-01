“He needed a big game” - Joe Cole insists 30-year-old Liverpool star has something to offer after win over LASK

Pundit Joe Cole was impressed with Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo's performance in their win over LASK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, November 30.

The Reds sealed their spot in the Round of 16 of the competition by beating LASK 4-0 at Anfield. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 three minutes later. Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the 51st minute and Gakpo completed his brace in the second minute of stoppage time.

Endo, who has started all five Europa League games for Liverpool this season, played the entire 90 minutes and put in a solid performance. He completed 52/61 passes, made three key passes, won 3/7 ground duels, and made four interceptions.

After the game, Cole said about the Japanese midfielder on TNT Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“The midfield I thought looked well balanced with Endo. I said before the game I felt he needed a big game, he offers them something.”

Liverpool signed Endo, 30, from VfB Stuttgart in the summer for €19 million. He has since made 15 appearances across competitions, starting nine of them, and also contributed one goal and one assist.

Jurgen Klopp on how big a priority Europa League is for Liverpool

The Reds had never failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League since 2016 before last season. A disappointing season saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and restricted to competing in the Europa League.

Liverpool have had an excellent campaign so far with four wins and one loss, qualifying for the knockout stages. They are also engaged in the Premier League title challenge as they sit third, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

After their win over LASK on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp was asked how big a priority the Europa League is for him, to which he replied (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"What do you mean how much of a priority? In comparison to other competitions or whatever? Unfortunately, my career is not like this where I can choose, to be honest. I have to take what I get. When we play the competition it's the most important competition on the planet. Easy as that.

"But now we play Premier League on Sunday and so that is then the most important competition, definitely. We want to go as far as somehow possible [in the Europa League]."

The Reds will now take on Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, December 3.