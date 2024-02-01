"He needs to calm down" – Chelsea legend critical of Liverpool attacker's performance despite 4-1 win

Ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has lambasted Darwin Nunez for his performance in Liverpool's 4-1 Premier League win over the Blues on Wednesday (January 31).

Nunez, who arrived in a move worth up to £85 million from Benfica in 2022, hit the woodwork a record four times against Chelsea. The 24-year-old, however, laid out an assist for Luis Diaz in the 79th minute.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Hasselbaink shared his thoughts on the Uruguayan star's unproductive outing against the Mauricio Pochettino-coached side. He said (h/t HITC):

"I have never seen that [hitting the woodwork four times], obviously, it's the first time. He needs to calm down a little bit. I know he has come for a lot of money. I know people are looking at him that he has to score. But he needs to calm down."

Opining on Nunez's 45th-minute penalty miss, Hasselbaink continued:

"I don't understand why he is talking a penalty. I have never seen him take penalties. I don't understand why [Alexis] Mac Allister isn't taking the penalties – then this is a sitter and he needs to score that."

Nunez, who has hit the woodwork 12 times across competitions so far this season, has taken a total of 13 penalties in his career. He has scored 12 of them, including one for Liverpool, and missed one so far.

Jurgen Klopp remarks on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez's outing in 4-1 Chelsea win

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Darwin Nunez was disappointed after missing his penalty against Chelsea. He said (h/t LiverpoolWorld):

"Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously, because he has so many situations where he missed but it was the first game since we count that a player hit the woodwork four times in a game. Now think you are in his boots, how that feels. Missing a penalty, you could see it at half-time, he was really upset with himself."

Defending the ex-Penarol star's outing against Chelsea, Klopp added:

"Then missing the header from close range, but then setting up a goal. He stays in the game... and he became then the final picture of himself. It is just crazy that he creates that many. Imagine for a second he would take them all... the numbers would be absolutely insane to the extent where you wouldn't understand it anymore, so it's normal."

During the Reds' home clash against Chelsea, Nunez registered 11 total shots and also created one chance. He completed 16 of 17 passes and one of one attempted dribble, and made five recoveries as well.

Nunez, who has represented Uruguay 22 times, has bagged 11 goals and laid out as many assists in 34 matches for Liverpool this season.