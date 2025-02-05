"He needs to get dressed somewhere else" - Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri needs to use different dressing room

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained why Ethan Nwaneri is not permitted to share the dressing room with his senior teammates. He admitted that he was astonished by the restriction.

Nwaneri made his senior debut for the Gunners back in September 2022 at just 15 years and 181 days old, becoming the youngest-ever Arsenal player and the youngest to appear in the history of the English top flight.

The 17-year-old talent has received substantial game time this season amid the club's injury issues in attack, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined due to long-term injuries. He has scored seven goals in 22 appearances across competitions this term.

Nwaneri consecutively found the back of the net in Arsenal's last two fixtures against Manchester City in the Premier League and Girona in the Champions League.

While he seems to be enjoying a great campaign with the Gunners, Nwaneri is unable to share a dressing room with his first-team teammates. FA safeguarding regulations stipulate that only players who are 18 or older can use the senior team's dressing room.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners' Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday (February 5), Arteta said (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"Ethan cannot be in our dressing room still, which is unbelievable. He needs to get dressed somewhere else, even on match day."

The Gunners will face Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend (Saturday, February 15) following their clash against Newcastle.

“They are very lucky to have each other" - Mikel Arteta on Ethan Nwaneri's relationship with Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has shared how Ethan Nwaneri's relationship with fellow Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has helped the 17-year-old attacker this season.

Lewis-Skelly has also enjoyed a breakout season at the Emirates. He has made 18 appearances across competitions in his debut campaign for the senior team. Arteta has revealed that the 18-year-old Arsenal academy graduate still shares a dressing room with Nwaneri at the moment. He admitted that Nwaneri was lucky to have Lewis-Skelly by his side as he seeks to establish himself in the senior team.

Arteta said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

"When you see those two [Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri] walking next to each other, talking to each other, there is a bond there and a chemistry there. I imagine for them it is special because at the moment they are still in different dressing rooms."

"So to have somebody close to him that has that trust, that confidence, that link, I think it is lucky. They are very lucky to have each other."

