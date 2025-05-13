“He needs, minimum, two good windows” - Rio Ferdinand suggests Ruben Amorim wishes to offload 50% of Manchester United squad

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Ruben Amorim wants to offload 50% of his squad. The Portuguese head coach took over the Red Devils in November last year and has endured a difficult time so far.

The Premier League giants have struggled to cope with Amorim's 3-4-3 system. Manchester United are now 16th in the league table, although they have reached the Europa League final.

Speaking on his podcast, Rio Presents, Ferdinand insisted that the Portuguese needs at least two windows to assemble a team that suits his tactics.

"I think he (Amorim) looks around the dressing room and thinks 'If I could wave a magic wand, in the next five years at least 50 per cent of this team wouldn't be here'. Because they're not good enough and they're not right for the way he wants to play," said Ferdinand.

He continued:

"I look at him and think that he needs, minimum, two good windows of getting rid of the ones he doesn't require but also getting in players that he really needs."

Ferdinand added that his former team should target dynamic athletes instead of mavericks.

"There has to be a lot of things to go right for us to make a dramatic turn on this. He's coaching the turn to understand what he wants, which has led to him getting terrible results in the Premier League consistently," said Ferdinand.

He concluded:

"He needs to recruit dynamic athletes. I don't want no mavericks, or players that are frilly and can do pirouettes. No, no, people that can run past and over people as well."

Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 16, in the Premier League next.

Have Manchester United decided on Ruben Amorim's future?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim even if they fail to win the Europa League, as per The Guardian. The Red Devils face Tottenham Hotspur at San Mames on Wednesday, May 21, in the tournament final.

Amorim's future has come under scrutiny following a poor run of results, especially in the league. Manchester United have won just six of their 25 league games since the arrival of their Portuguese tactician.

They have scored just 30 goals in those games and have failed to find the back of the net in 10 of the 25 games. However, INEOS are willing to keep their faith in Amorim and are likely to back him over the summer.

Deepungsu Pandit is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More