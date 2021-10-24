"He needs to play the next 250 games on the highest level" - Thomas Tuchel believes Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to perform consistently for his situation at Chelsea to change

According to Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel, Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to go on a run of 250 convincing performances to prove he deserves a starting spot.

Furthermore, Tuchel denied that the Blues' upcoming fixtures will seal the deal for the 20-year-old winger, who was unstoppable against Norwich City last night.

Here's what he said:

"The only person who can decide this and answer this question is Callum. It’s as easy as that. Is there a turning point? OK, he needs to prove it. He needs to play the next 250 games on the highest level and then that was the turning point. But is it a turning point if he does a brilliant match tomorrow? No."

He further added:

"It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently, it’s as easy as that with every player."

The Chelsea gaffer revealed how good performances will earn Hudson-Odoi more playing time. He reiterated how the English forward needs to earn and deserve his spot in the playing XI, and that Tuchel will be there to support him.

B/R Football @brfootball Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes Chelsea’s 17th different scorer on the season 😳🔥 Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes Chelsea’s 17th different scorer on the season 😳🔥 https://t.co/GHNRjwlP56

Hudson-Odoi has made just two appearances in the league this season. However, his chances of starting for Chelsea have improved because of injuries in the Blues' attack.

Chelsea obliterate Norwich City to maintain their positon at the top of the Premier League table

Hudson-Odoi was absolutely phenomenal for Chelsea in their game against the Canaries. Not only did he score the second goal for the Blues, but he also set an impetus for subsequent ones.

Mason Mount grabbed his first hat-trick the other night as Chelsea added seven goals to their tally.

From the looks of it, Chelsea are doing pretty well without their seasoned strikers. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner picked up injuries during Chelsea's Champions League outing against Malmo.

The former limped off the pitch because of an ankle injury while the latter had issues with his hamstring.

Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League

Both forwards could be out for at least three weeks, reiterating how Hudson-Odoi would be a go-to for Thomas Tuchel.

Christian Pulisic, too, has been off the roster for a while now. Pulisic has been suffering from an ankle problem which he picked up at the start of September on USMNT international duty.

He was initially expected to be out for around 10 days but has been sidelined for more than a month now.

