“He needs to show some quality” – Tim Sherwood feels time is running out for Chelsea star

Timo Werner will struggle to get into the Chelsea starting XI, as per Tim Sherwood. The former Tottenham manager feels the German has not yet shown his quality and needs to step up.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku this summer after their forwards failed to deliver last season. Jorginho ended up as the club's top scorer in the Premier League by scoring seven penalties, while Olivier Giroud finished as the top scorer in the Champions League.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham, Sherwood was speaking to Premier League productions when he took shots at Werner. According to him, the German might be good enough for other leagues, but he might not succeed in the Premier League.

"Everyone thought that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz would be nailed on starters for Chelsea because of the German connection," Sherwood said. "But I think Werner is going to struggle. I think he needs to show the manager that he's got more than the press, he needs to show some quality. He's done that in other countries, we saw him as a top scorer in Germany. But we see so many players come over and struggle."

Tim Sherwood backs Saul at Chelsea

While Sherwood has all but given up on Werner, he has backed Saul to turn things around at Chelsea. The Spaniard is on a season-long loan at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid, with the Champions League winners having the option of signing him permanently next summer.

"Saul is a superstar in Spain with Atletico, he comes to the Premier League and it was all too quick for him," he said. "Hopefully he settles and I'm sure he'll improve, but I don't think these players will get forever to improve. They need to start showing their worth otherwise they'll be left out and eventually they'll be moved on."

Saul had a debut to forget in the Premier League last week. Chelsea won 3-0 against Aston Villa, but the Spaniard was taken off at half-time by Thomas Tuchel as the Atletico Madrid loanee did not impress.

Chelsea have struggled in their last two games but have managed to win on both occasions. They are up against Tottenham tomorrow in the Premier League before facing Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

