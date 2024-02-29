“He needs to start having that thought” - Pundit urges 25-year-old Liverpool star to leave the club this summer

Former Premier League goalkeeper turned television pundit Shaka Hislop has urged Caoimhin Kelleher to consider his future at Liverpool. The ex-West Ham United keeper has insisted that the Ireland international is approaching the prime of his career and should be looking to become the No. 1 at a club.

Hislop claimed that with Alisson Becker ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool, Kelleher needs to move on from the Merseyside club, Speaking on ESPN, the 55-year-old said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“If I’m Kelleher, I’m starting to think that now. And listen, while rightly we’ve sang Kelleher’s praises over the last couple of weeks for those performances, I can’t think of an occasion where he’s come in and not stood up, and not delivered a good performance."

Hislop added:

“So at some point – while he’s not better than Alisson, he doesn’t need me to tell him that – to continue to improve, you’ve got to play consistently. And I think at this stage of his career, of his own development, he needs to start having that thought and getting his representatives to find what is the right opportunity for him.”

Kelleher joined Liverpool from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015 and has been at the club since. Jurgen Klopp has kept his belief in him as Alisson's understudy and the young keeper has lived up to the occasion every time he has been called upon.

Klopp regularly turns to Kelleher in domestic cup games and has also used him in the Europa League this season. In Alisson's absence due to injury, Kelleher has deputized the Brazilian in five Premier League games this season. He has played a total of 17 games this term across competitions, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 18 times.

Kelleher played a decisive role for the Reds as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the EFL Cup final. He once again did well to make some big saves as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday, February 28.

Roberto Mancini urges Liverpool managerial target to stay at current club

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has urged Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi to stay with the Nerazzuri despite interest from Liverpool. The Italian tactician has been named among the candidates to fill up the imminent managerial vacancy at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp set to step down in the summer.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Mancini lavished praise on Inzaghi for his tactical setup and style of play. He also insisted that the Italian should stay at the San Siro despite strong interest in his services from the Premier League. He said:

“He has a European playing style, and I’d see him well in the Premier League because it’s a league that suits his aggressive and dynamic way of seeing football. However, he is already in charge of one of Europe’s top three or four teams. What they did in the Champions League last season has boosted everyone’s self esteem, and I believe that, after the Scudetto, the next target will be to bring the Champions League back to Milan.”

Inzaghi has been in charge at Inter Milan since 2021 having formerly managed Lazio. He has won the Coppa Italia twice and Supercoppa Italiana thrice with Inter and also finished runners-up in the Champions League last season. His side are cruising towards the Serie A title, currently enjoying a 12-point lead at the top over Juventus.