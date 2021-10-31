“He needs to taste blood and walk on fire” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Kylian Mbappe isn’t doing enough at PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to see more from Kylian Mbappe at PSG and the French national team. The Swedish striker claims the Frenchman needs to surround himself with people who critique him and not 'yes men'.

Mbappe has been at PSG for the past few seasons and was keen on moving to Real Madrid in the summer. However, the Ligue 1 side did not let go of their star player and he is now set to run down his contract at the club.

Ibrahimovic was speaking with Telefoot when he was asked about Kylian Mbappe. The Swede was not willing to sugar-coat things and said:

"I love Mbappé but he isn't doing enough. He can become very strong if he hurts himself. He needs to taste blood and walk on fire. Surround yourself with people who tell you you're not good enough and you will become the best."

This is not the first time Zlatan has spoken about Mbappe. The AC Milan striker was full of praise when Matt Maltby of the Daily Mirror interviewed him and said:

"He is the difference-maker. He is still young and we hope that he continues to work hard. Despite his age, he is already a star. I hope he keeps his hunger and that he doesn't fall out of love with football so that he can keep improving and achieving things. To do so, he has to keep a cool head, which isn't always easy."

Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has backed Kylian Mbappe to play for Real Madrid soon. The striker claims the PSG star has confirmed the desire himself and will be moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future. Benzema said:

"He's a great player, but you have to respect PSG. I have always said that and I will say it again, but I hope we will play together someday. (Mbappe) has said it himself. He wants to see something else and that someday he will play for Real Madrid."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PSG are still looking to keep Kylian Mbappe but need to renew his contract. They have an offer on his table but the Frenchman is unwilling to put pen to the new deal.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar