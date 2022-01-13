"He needs to work hard and stay humble" - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea man after Spurs win

Thomas Tuchel has praised Malang Sarr for his performance in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Sarr made just his seventh appearance of the season for the Blues against Antonio Conte's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. Tuchel's side claimed a 1-0 victory, thanks to a goal from Antonio Rudiger in the 18th minute. With the 3-0 aggregate win, Chelsea moved into the final.

Tuchel was pleased with Sarr's performance on the night. The former PSG manager believes the 22-year-old still has room to grow. He has advised Sarr to 'work hard and stay humble' to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

"He can play full-back, like he did today, in a line with a wide player in front of him. He can play centre-back or left position in a back three. At the momen,t he deserves to play. He has played well when he was needed. He is well aware of his role,' said Tuchel in a post-match press conference as per The Chelsea Chronicle.

"From there he takes what he can get. He needs to work hard and stay humble. He is doing good; he is solid; he is consistent. and that's what we needed."

Malang Sarr joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after seeing out his contract with Nice. The defender was sent out on loan to Porto last season, where he made 19 appearances.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge last summer, Sarr opted to return and fight for his place in the Blues' starting line-up. He made his Premier League debut for the London club in their 1-0 victory at Brentford in October.

Sarr has played three consecutive games for Chelsea now, managing to impress manager Tuchel.

Chelsea unlikely to entertain offers for Malang Sarr in ongoing transfer window

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

According to Gazetta dello Sport, AC Milan prioritised the signing of Malang Sarr during the ongoing transfer window.

Stefano Pioli's side are reportedly keen to sign a defender to bolster their squad and boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the Serie A title. Milan are currently a point behind leaders Inter Milan, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Sarr endured a difficult start to his 2021-22 campaign, as he struggled to break into Chelsea's starting line-up. The Frenchman has, however, evolved into an asset for the club in recent weeks, and become a key player.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



5-1 vs Chesterfield

2-0 vs Tottenham

2-0 vs Brentford

🤝 3-3 vs Zenit St. Petersburg

🤝 1-1 vs Southampton

1-0 vs Brentford

🤝 1-1 vs Aston Villa



Yet to take an L. 🤓 Chelsea are yet to lose a game in which Malang Sarr has featured in this season.5-1 vs Chesterfield2-0 vs Tottenham2-0 vs Brentford🤝 3-3 vs Zenit St. Petersburg🤝 1-1 vs Southampton1-0 vs Brentford🤝 1-1 vs Aston VillaYet to take an L. 🤓 Chelsea are yet to lose a game in which Malang Sarr has featured in this season. ✅ 5-1 vs Chesterfield✅ 2-0 vs Tottenham ✅ 2-0 vs Brentford 🤝 3-3 vs Zenit St. Petersburg 🤝 1-1 vs Southampton ✅ 1-0 vs Brentford 🤝 1-1 vs Aston Villa Yet to take an L. 🤓🇫🇷 https://t.co/G4jF0QvSGt

The Blues are, therefore, unlikely to entertain offers for the 22-year-old. They are keen to have depth in their squad as they approach the second half of the campaign.

