"He never actually went on strike" - Ex-Arsenal star accuses Newcastle of turning fans against Liverpool-bound Alexander Isak

Former Arsenal star Stewart Robson has blamed Newcastle United for the narrative around Alexander Isak's record-breaking transfer to Liverpool. After weeks of speculation, Isak finally made the switch to Anfield on deadline day for a British record transfer fee.

Despite allowing Isak to leave the club, Newcastle appeared to make their feelings clear on the transfer with a bland 37-word statement. Isak, however, responded in contrasting fashion by telling Newcastle that he was 'grateful' for the opportunity to represent the club over the last three years.

With the biggest transfer saga of the summer firmly behind us, former Arsenal midfielder Robson has offered his perspective on the ordeal. Robson firmly believes that Isak is not solely responsible for the tumultous nature of the transfer.

He said on ESPN FC:

“Everybody has got a little bit to be blamed here. Liverpool sounded him out at first when they probably shouldn’t have. Isak then knew they wanted him and he definitely wanted to go to Liverpool and he probably made it clear to Newcastle."

Robson insists that football clubs can never be trusted and labelled club loyalty towards players as 'an absolute load of rubbish'.

“But I don’t excuse Newcastle either. I don’t trust football clubs at all! Football clubs and loyalty? It’s an absolute load of rubbish. They don’t treat players particularly well. I’d imagine that Newcastle, when they knew Isak was leaving, wanted to get a bigger fee as possible for him."

The former Gunners star even claimed that Isak never really went on strike. He highlighted how it was Eddie Howe and Newcastle that sent out messages suggesting Isak's attitude was not right and that he cannot be brought back into training with the others.

Robson also added that Newcastle played a clever game by turning the fans against Isak:

“He never actually went on strike. Newcastle and Eddie Howe said, he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to join the other players. People keep saying he went on strike, which isn’t true. Newcastle played a clever game. They always knew he was going to go, they turned the fans against him by saying he wasn’t ready to play and that his attitude wasn’t right.

Robson reiterated that Newcastle wanted to paint a narrative around the saga to suggest they are not a selling club but rather the victims who couldn't stop their star man from joining Liverpool.

"But at the end of the day, they knew they were going to get all the money and they were not going to be seen as a selling club and were rather just a club who couldn’t stop a player from going to Liverpool. That’s how they have made it seem and they have got a lot to [be] blamed for as well.”

Premier League champions Liverpool shelled out £125 million to sign Isak on a six-year contract. The Sweden international is expected to link up with his new teammates after the international break, where he will face Slovenia and Kosovo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Anthony Gordon makes feelings clear about Isak leaving Newcastle to join Liverpool

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon sent a message to former teammate Alexander Isak after the latter joined Liverpool on deadline day. Gordon, who is a boyhood Liverpool fan and previously played for Everton, admitted it was a pleasure to play alongside Isak.

Irrespective of how the transfer panned out in the end, Gordon reassured Isak that he only has fond memories of them playing together.

Gordon said on Instagram:

“Regardless of the situation & what’s gone on, it’s been a pleasure to play with you. One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch and more importantly a great person and teammate. I wish you nothing but the best brother.”

Notably, Gordon and Isak combined for 10 goals in 84 appearances together at Newcastle.

