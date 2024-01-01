"He never came to my office and asked: 'Can I go?'" - Jurgen Klopp confirms his stance on Liverpool star's future 

Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he has no intention of letting Joe Gomez leave Liverpool. He wants the Englishman to stay and has confirmed that the defender has not asked to leave despite his limited playing time.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp had only good things to say about Gomez and added that he is a 'super important' player for them. He said:

"He can play all the positions at the back and that is very important. He didn't have a good year last year but he is absolutely back to his best. Or maybe he is at his best at the moment, because he is still a young man. It is crazy to think that - he is just for us a super important player."

"I think Joe is absolutely at home here so that is the No. 1 reason (he is still here). Joe had the problem of too many injuries in his time here - I'm not sure exactly the number but he's been here for nine plus years if I am right - and the number of games he has had with the quality he has has nothing to do with me or Brendan (Rodgers) - he was playing quite frequently when I arrived."

Klopp continued:

"He never came to my office and asked: 'Can I go?' No, never. It was always sorted before it could get to that point. We sorted a new contract, he wanted to sign and he wanted to stay. I think he and his wife really feel he is Liverpool through and through and so that is the reason more than anything else."

Joe Gomez has been linked with a move to Tottenham in January. The North London side are looking to bring in a center-back following injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Liverpool looking to sign Manchester United target Antonio Silva - Reports

Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a center-back in the January window, as reported by 90Min. The Reds are without Joel Matip for the rest of the season, and they are reportedly not looking to offer him a new deal despite his current contract expiring in the summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Antonio Silva, who is also a target for Manchester United. The 20-year-old has been in fine form for Benfica and the Portuguese side have said they have no plans to sell him.

Other center-backs linked with a move to Liverpool are Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck.