  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2024-25
  • “He never feels pressure” - Pedri names Barcelona teammate who he wants to stay at club beyond this season

“He never feels pressure” - Pedri names Barcelona teammate who he wants to stay at club beyond this season

By Aditya Singh
Modified Mar 25, 2025 07:12 GMT
FC Barcelona v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
FC Barcelona v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Barcelona star Pedri has said that he wants Wojciech Szczesny to stay at the club beyond this season. He heaped praise on the goalkeeper and said that they have a great time together.

Ad

In August 2024, Szczesny announced his retirement from professional football after leaving Juventus. However, Barcelona convinced him to overturn his decision in October due to a season-ending injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Polish goalkeeper joined the Blaugrana and now competes with Inaki Pena for the starting spot.

In a recent interview, Pedri spoke about Szczesny and wished that the goalkeeper stay at Barcelona. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I would love for him to stay. He is a great guy and very funny. He never feels pressure. He has been outstanding this season. I always tell him he is huge, and it is hard to score against him. I have a great time with him on and off the pitch.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Szczesny has made 16 appearances for the Spanish giants across competitions this season, keeping eight clean sheets. However, he's also made some huge errors in his time at the club. His contract with Barcelona expires in the summer.

Wojciech Szczesny highlights difference between Barcelona and Juventus and opens up about his future

The Polish goalkeeper previously spent seven years at Juventus after joining them from Arsenal in 2017. He made 252 appearances, keeping 103 clean sheets, and helped them win three Serie A titles, among other honors.

Ad

In a recent interview, Szczesny highlighted the difference between Juventus and Barcelona, saying (via GOAL):

"I don’t like to make comparisons in life, but I can say that at Juventus, everything revolves around the result. The result is the most important thing. Here at Barca, there’s enormous joy in the type of football being played, and that’s contagious. It’s very surprising to see how many millions of people are watching what’s happening."
Ad

The 34-year-old also spoke about his future with the Blaugrana, saying:

"It will probably be time soon to make a decision about my future. The most important thing now is to focus all my physical and mental energy on the upcoming matches. We have to play our best."

Szczesny's agent Joshua Barnett also recently confirmed contract talks between his client and the club.

Meanwhile, the Polish goalkeeper will likely next be in action on Thursday, March 27, when Barca host Osasuna in LaLiga.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी