"He never gets tired" - Alexis Mac Allister names Liverpool teammate who surprised everyone at club this season

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch's performance in the 2024-25 season surprised everyone at the club. The Dutchman arrived at Anfield from Bayern Munich in September 2023 for a reported fee of €40 million.

Ad

Gravenberch struggled for minutes during his first season in Merseyside. Playing as a central midfielder, he started only 12 games for the Reds in the Premier League. However, the Dutchman rebuilt himself as a defensive midfielder under Arne Slot and became instrumental to Liverpool's success.

He made 49 appearances for the Reds last season and started 37 games for the league winners in English top-tier football. Addressing the significant improvements, Alexis Mac Allister revealed that Ryan Gravenberch surprised everyone at the club with his performance.

Ad

Trending

While speaking to The Anfield Warp Podcast, the Argentine midfielder said (via TBR Football):

"Yeah, definitely. I think everyone was surprised by Ryan's level at the beginning. We knew what he could do, but it was a new position for him as well because we don't play with a six, with a defensive six."

He added further:

"So it was about finding the balance between Ryan and me. And to attack and defend and do well. And as you said, Dom, an amazing player. He never gets tired."

Ad

Gravenbech's transition into a holding midfielder has secured his place in Arne Slot's line-up. He also played a crucial role in the Reds' 20th league title triumph.

Liverpool interested in signing Portuguese attacker as Darwin Nunez's replacement: Reports

PSG vs Nice: French Ligue 1 - Source: Getty

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Goncalo Ramos. According to journalist Sam McGuire, the Premier League champions see Ramos as an option to replace Darwin Nunez.

Ad

The Portuguese attacker joined PSG from Benfica in January 2024 for a reported fee of €80. Since then, he has scored 32 goals and provided eight assists in 80 games for the French champions.

The Reds see Ramos as a potential replacement, but he's not their top priority. Liverpool are also said to be interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike. According to GIVEMESPORT, the French attacker would be available in the market for not less than €100 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More