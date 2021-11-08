“He never loses the ball” – 19-year-old PSG talent opens up on training alongside Lionel Messi 

Arnaud Kalimuendo trained with Lionel Messi for just a few days but he was blown away by the PSG star. The youngster is now on loan at RC Lens but sees the Argentine as the standard when it comes to training.

Lionel Messi joined PSG this summer after his contract could not be renewed by Barcelona. The Argentine did agree to a new deal at the Catalan capital but La Liga rules did not allow them to keep the forward at Camp Nou.

PSG snapped Lionel Messi up in no time and the Argentine has already impressed the youngsters. Arnaud Kalimuendo spoke to Onze Mondial and praised the former Barcelona star. He said:

"I trained with him for two weeks. I immediately understood that it was a very, very high level. He never loses the ball. Without joking, I watched him in training, and I said to myself: 'Has he ever lost a ball?'"

Speaking further about Lionel Messi's training, the PSG youngster claimed the Argentine arrived earlier than anyone for sessions. He said:

"Beyond that, his professionalism marked me; he comes super early in training. I arrived early but he arrived before me with Paredes and Di Maria. With all he has already accomplished, he continues to be demanding of himself. That's what allowed him to stay so high, for so long."

PSG not happy with Argentina calling up Lionel Messi

PSG have hit out at Argentina for selecting Lionel Messi for their upcoming games. The Ligue1 side are furious as the forward is recovering from an injury and want FIFA to intervene. PSG sporting director Leonardo spoke to Le Parisien regarding the call-up and said:

"We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase. It is not logical and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with FIFA."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lionel Messi has missed the last couple of games as he has 'knee and hamstring pains'. The PSG star was expected to be back in training after the international break, but the call-up has changed the plans. Argentina are set to face Uruguay and Brazil this week and want the PSG star to play.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar