"He has never managed really big teams” – Dimitar Berbatov highlights “interesting” challenge for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov has pointed out how incoming Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick does not have experience coaching "really big teams". The Bulgarian is intrigued to see how the former RB Leipzig boss copes with the challenge of managing a team of the Red Devils' size.

Manchester United relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties last Sunday and named former midfielder Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager. Having placed the Englishman in charge, the Red Devils have been on the lookout for an interim manager.

The Old Trafford outfit's hunt for a new boss appears to have come to an end, though. Reports on Thursday claimed they have struck a deal with former RB Leipzig coach Rangnick. The German is said to have agreed to a six-month deal.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste… 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

Rangnick has previously managed the likes of RB Leipzig, Schalke, Hoffenheim and VFB Stuttgart. The 63-year-old has received a lot of plaudits for his work with the aforementioned clubs as well.

However, former Manchester United star Berbatov has pointed out that Rangnick does not have experience managing "really big teams". The Bulgarian is interested to see how he copes with the size of the club should he take charge of the Red Devils. He said:

"He's highly respected in the football world, however with all due respect, he has managed teams like Schalke, Stuttgart and Leipzig, but he has never managed really big teams. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so this is going to be something new to him. It's going to be interesting to see how he will cope with that situation", Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

Rangnick is said to have influenced some of the best managers in the world, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Ralf Rangnick unavailable for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea

Manchester United are claimed to have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick over the interim manager role. However, the German will not be in the dugout for the Red Devils' Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Old Trafford outfit and Rangnick are still waiting for his work permit process to be over. Manchester United are also working to strike a deal with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow over a deal for the German.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Ralf received new guarantees from Man Utd for future role as ‘consultant’ with power in decisions after interim job. Manchester United board will be in contact with Lokomotiv Moscow again today in order to complete the agreement for Rangnick - still feeling ‘optimistic’ 🔴 #MUFC Ralf received new guarantees from Man Utd for future role as ‘consultant’ with power in decisions after interim job. Manchester United board will be in contact with Lokomotiv Moscow again today in order to complete the agreement for Rangnick - still feeling ‘optimistic’ 🔴 #MUFCRalf received new guarantees from Man Utd for future role as ‘consultant’ with power in decisions after interim job. https://t.co/lUkZxmmUZJ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rangnick is currently employed by Lokomotiv Moscow as their managing director of sports and communications. However, he could soon be on his way to Manchester United.

Edited by Parimal