“He has never orchestrated the tempo of a game” – Carragher explains why not even Ronaldo can match Messi’s flawlessness on the pitch

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels no one can match Lionel Messi's 'flawlessness on the football pitch', including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine talisman is all set to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18) against France. It will the 35-year-old's last appearance in the competition.

With five goals and three assists, the forward has been integral to Argentina's campaign. He has scored in each of their knockout games so far to make a case for being the best player in the tournament.

His arch-rival, Ronaldo, meanwhile, went out in the quarter-finals after Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0. He finished his campaign with just one goal - a penalty in their opening game win over Ghana.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi confirms that the World Cup final will be the last World Cup game he plays 🥺 Lionel Messi confirms that the World Cup final will be the last World Cup game he plays 🥺 https://t.co/DzVcf1iv2p

Both players have accomplished almost everything in their illustrious careers. However, Carragher feels Ronaldo, or any other player for that matter, cannot match Messi, given his ability to control the proceedings.

In his column for The Telegraph, he wrote:

"Without Messi, Argentina would not be finalists. A victory will be a consequence of Messi’s personal drive and ability to inspire those around him. His team-mates want to win the World Cup for him as much as themselves and their country. What other footballer has inspired that level of commitment and devotion?"

He added:

"No-one who has played the game in the last 30 years – and I include Cristiano Ronaldo – gets close to Messi’s flawlessness on a football pitch. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers ever but he has never orchestrated the tempo of a game in addition to scoring as prolifically as Messi."

Earlier on in his career, Ronaldo was a prolific creator. However, over the years, he has increasingly turned into a penalty-box scorer, waiting for a cross inside the box to finish.

His rival's playing style, however, hasn't changed much, with the Argentine still creating and dictating the game's tempo. He also weighs in with crucial goals, as we've seen so often at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Sunday, he will have one last chance to perhaps end the GOAT debate.

Lionel Messi eyeing gloring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo long gone

While Ronaldo is away figuring out his future, the Argentine legend is gearing up to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday against France.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has a date with destiny Lionel Messi has a date with destiny 🏆 https://t.co/5n3T2rdLvv

Having confirmed that it will be his last appearance in the competition, the Paris Saint-Germain ace will be looking to bow out with the gold trophy.

Should he win, he might as well clinch the 'greatest of all time' debate as he would have won everything there is to win. He has scored five goals in the World Cup in Qatar so far and tied with club teammate Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3701 votes