“He never really got his head above water” – Arsenal star labelled ‘flop’ on international duty despite 3-0 win

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard was labelled the 'Flop of the Match' by a reputed Belgian outlet despite Belgium's 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Sweden on Friday (March 24).

Eden Hazard's retirement from the national team following Belgium's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has left a void to fill down the left flank. Trossard, 28, has been touted as the Real Madrid winger's successor.

However, the Arsenal winger was less than impressive against the Swedes and was hooked in the 61st minute following a subpar display. He was barely visible for the Red Devils throughout the first hour, managing just 22 touches.

Trossard completed just ten passes and created no chances for his teammates. Romelu Lukaku's hat-trick, though, meant a comfortable win for manager Domenico Tedesco.

However, that didn't save Trossard from being savaged by Belgian publication Voetbal Nieuws (h/t SportWitness) after the game in Solna. After terming the Arsenal winger as the 'Flop of the Match', the news outlet wrote:

"Sometimes too low on the pitch, sometimes absent … Trossard experienced a difficult evening. He never really got his head above water. The author of dangerous ball loss shortly before half-time, he was substituted after an hour. We can rest assured: the Arsenal player has plenty of qualities; he will no doubt recover quickly. But this evening he will want to forget quickly."

The 25-cap Belgium international joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for £27 million. He has had a positive impact on the Premier League leaders, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 12 games across competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli hails Gabriel Jesus following Arsenal winger's return from injury

Martinelli (centre) has hailed his compatriot Jesus (not in pic).

Gabriel Jesus arrived at Arsenal from Manchester City last summer for £45 million. He played his team's first 14 Premier League games before the season paused for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jesus suffered a serious knee injury there, for which he underwent surgery. The Gunners recently released a multi-episode documentary with Adidas detailing the Brazil international's return from injury and his rehabilitation.

In the final episode, Gabriel Martinelli, who is Jesus' teammate at club and international level, said (h/t TheBootRoom):

"I love to play with him (Jesus). He’s a great, great player. One of the best strikers in the world, and yeah, I’m looking forward to playing with him."

The 25-year-old Jesus made his return from injury as a late substitute in his team's 3-0 league win against Fulham on March 12. He has five goals and seven assists in 23 games across competitions this term.

Poll : 0 votes