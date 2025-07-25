“He should never wear the Barcelona shirt again” - Journalist slams Blaugrana star for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya has hit out at Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen for his unacceptable behaviour. The German keeper has put the Blaugrana in a tight corner by announcing that he will be out with an injury for three months.

As reported by Barca Universal, the Blaugrana expected ter Stegen to be out for four months following surgery. As per LaLiga rules, teams are allowed to utilise 80% of a player's salary if he is out for at least four months.

Barcelona hoped that they would be able to utilize ter-Stegen's absence to register their new goalkeeper Joan Garcia. But the German has put cold water on their plans by mentioning that he will be out for three months.

The Catalan giants have been working within very tight salary limits for a while now, and while things have improved, they still have plenty of work ahead of them. Now, they must come up with an alternative to register Joan Garcia, who is expected to be their new number one anyway.

Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya has slammed ter Stegen and insisted that he should not be allowed to wear the Barca jersey again. He wrote on X:

"The clearest proof that Barça has made a great and necessary signing with Joan is the new injury to Ter Stegen that will keep him out for months. Furthermore, his ultimatum to the club is unacceptable since it is the doctors who determine the duration of the injury. Let him not wear the jersey again."

Ter-Stegen is currently the longest-serving player at Barcelona and has been integral behind their success since joining in 2014. He has made 422 appearances for the Blaugrana over the years, conceding 416 goals and keeping 175 clean sheets. He has won 15 trophies during his time at the Catalan club.

Barcelona receive a major boost as they're set to free up €2.8 million in FFP margin: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to receive a major boost in terms of FFP margin as they are close to selling Pau Victor. As per Mundo Deportivo, they would free up €2.8 million in their Financial Fair Play margin by selling Victor.

The 23-year-old is reportedly set to complete a €15 million move to Portuguese side SC Braga. The Catalan giants initially wanted to keep him, but are ready to sell him following the arrival of Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

The Spaniard only joined Barcelona last summer from Girona following a season on loan at Barca B. He made 29 appearances across competitions for Hansi Flick's side last season but only played 379 minutes. He scored two goals and provided one assist, helping Barcelona complete the domestic treble.

