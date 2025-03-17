"He did nothing" - William Gallas calls out Chelsea star for chilling out instead of performing after 1-0 loss to Arsenal

William Gallas has criticized Chelsea star Jadon Sancho for his display against Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday (March 16). The pundit insists that the England international has to step up and improve.

Ad

Enzo Maresca's side suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Gunners this weekend at the Emirates, with Mikel Merino scoring the winning goal in the first half. The Spanish midfielder found the back of the net with a header in the 20th minute from Martin Odegaard's corner.

Chelsea struggled to pose an attacking threat and Sancho's performance in particular has been questioned by Gallas. Sancho made just one successful dribble and failed to create any chances until he was subbed off in the 76th minute (via FotMob).

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Stadium Astro, William Gallas said (via Chelsea News):

"That player has talent. He’s a talented player, everybody knows this, but we don’t know why he can’t perform and can’t show what he can do. At Dortmund, he was magnificent. At Manchester United it didn’t work well for him. He came to Chelsea and at the beginning we saw that Sancho from Dortmund, but then he disappeared."

Ad

"I don’t know what the problem is, but at the moment he can’t stay at Chelsea because he has to do more. When you play in the Premier League you have to play every game at the highest level. It’s not easy, but you can’t just play well for a few games and then chill out."

Ad

"Did you see him dribble past his left-back today? No. He did nothing. He didn’t challenge his left-back opponent. He always gets the ball, does some skills, and then passes the ball back. We want to see more, especially when you are the winger."

The Blues will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on April 3.

Ad

"I don’t see a big difference between us" - Enzo Maresca makes bold claim after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes his team is not far behind Arsenal despite their 1-0 loss at the Emirates this weekend.

The Gunners are currently second in the league table while the Blues find themselves nine points behind in fourth after the London derby defeat. While they now occupy the top four, Manchester City lurk just a point behind in fifth.

Ad

Despite the gap to Arsenal, Maresca believes his side are 'on the right path' and are close to seriously competing against the big teams. The former Leicester City manager said:

"What I can say between the first game against Arsenal and today’s game, to be honest, I don’t see a big difference between us and them. This means we are, for me, since I arrived, I have the feeling we are on the right path and we are very close."

"We need just that step forward to compete in these kind of games. That step comes finishing in the top four, top five, Champions League spot."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback