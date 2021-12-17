"He is now prepared to leave" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on wantaway Manchester United star

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ready to leave the Red Devils. He has grown frustrated with his lack of game time this season.

Henderson rose to prominence during his two-year loan spell with Sheffield United. He helped the club gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in the 2018-19 season. He was one of Sheffield's standout players during the 2019-20 campaign as well.

Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2020, and opted to stay at the club to fight for a place in their starting line-up. The goalkeeper made 26 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils last season. However, he has made just two appearances for the club this season.

Henderson is now reportedly ready to leave the Red Devils in search of regular football.

"Dean Henderson's always been respectful and professional, but he's now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play. Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offers. No talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand," said Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old usurped David de Gea as Manchester United's No.1 midway through last season. However, he lost his place in the starting line-up to the Spaniard towards the end of the campaign after t string of sub-par performances.

David de Gea has arguably been one of Manchester United's best players this season. The 31-year-old has produced some sensational performances for the Red Devils, and has almost single-handedly helped the club win games.

So Henderson is unlikely to replace the Spaniard as Manchester United's No.1 in the near future. Dutch giants Ajax are the latest club to have registered an interest in the 24-year-old, according to The Sun. However, as per Romano's tweet, no talks have happened in this regard yet.

Manchester United could use the funds from the sale of Dean Henderson to sign a defensive midfielder

Arsenal vs West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United are in desperate need of a new defensive midfielder. Fred and Scott McTominay were impressive in the two Premier League games the Red Devils have played under Ralf Rangnick. However, the club lack strength in depth in the defensive midfield position.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent months. West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is believed to be high up on the Red Devils' transfer wishlist, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The club could, though, struggle to match West Ham United's £80 million valuation of the England international unless they sell off some fringe players.

Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks.

