"He has what the number nine would smell"- Thierry Henry backs Arsenal target amidst rumours of summer move

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus amidst rumours linking him with a move to the Emirates. The Gunners didn't sign a replacement for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

Jesus was expected to become City's first-choice striker this season after Sergio Aguero departure, and the club did not sign a replacement. Pep Guardiola has deployed the Brazilian as a right winger at times, which has impacted his goalscoring.

However, Jesus has scored six goals and provided two assists in his last five appearances, 12 strikes and assists apice this season. That includes a strike in City's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Henry believes Jesus possesses 'that nine instinct' and has lauded him for his versatility, telling CBS Sport as per The Express:

"What he can give offensively to the team. We saw that he scored four goals at the weekend (against Watford). When he is in the box, he's one of the three that is playing, or since Aguero left, he has that nine instinct. He has what the number nine would smell."

The Frenchman continued:

"What I like with him is that when he puts pressure, whether it's on the left, on the right or in the middle, he doesn't have a problem defending in these situations by coming back and helping his team."

Gabriel Jesus' resurgence has come at the right time for Pep Guardiola's side. City lead second-placed Liverpool by a point in the Premier League and lead Real Madrid 4-3 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semis.

Arsenal need to sign a new striker

The Gunners possess young players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe who have enjoyed impressive campaigns and are seen as the future of the club.

Alexandre Lacazette has formed an impressive partnership with the aforementioned players this season. The Frenchman's lack of goals has been an issue for Arsenal, though. He has scored just six times in 32 appearances across competitions this season. Furthermore, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, as well as that of the club's other striker Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal will need to sign a top-quality forward to complement their young attackers. Jesus' work-rate, link-up play, versatility and creativity make him an ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

