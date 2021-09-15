'He is number one'-Former Ballon d'Or winner Kaka picks the best striker in the world

Former AC Milan star Kaka believes Chelsea new-boy Romelu Lukaku is the best striker in the world. The Belgian is off to a flying start in his second spell with the Blues and has scored four goals in his first four games in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Romelu Lukaku was on target once again for Chelsea as he scored the only goal of the game in the Premier League giants' 1-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg. The striker scored in the 69th minute to help Chelsea overcome their Russian opponents.

Former Brazil midfielder Kaka has been highly impressed with Lukaku's performances in recent years. The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner believes Lukaku is the best striker in the world and is currently ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema.

'Romelu is number one, he reminds me of Adriano at his best, physical strength, intelligence, speed. A year ago AC Milan took the lead [ in the Serie A title race] after the first derby, then Inter took it back and won deservedly," Kaka told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Romelu Lukaku began spent three seasons with Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, during which he spent two seasons on loan with West Brom and Everton. He quickly became one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League before permanently joining Everton from Chelsea in 2014.

Whilst at Everton, Lukaku continued to develop and went on to become one of the hottest properties in world football. He signed for Manchester United in 2017. After an impressive first season with the club, Lukaku struggled to adapt to new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system during his second season at Old Trafford.

He then joined Inter Milan in 2019. Lukaku scored 64 goals in just 95 appearances for Inter Milan in his two seasons with the Nerazzurri. The Belgian led the club to its first Scudetto in eleven years.

Inter Milan's dire financial situation forced the club to sell Lukaku this summer. Chelsea spent a club-record fee of £97.5 million to sign the 28-year-old. The addition of Romelu Lukaku has made Chelsea one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

🌍 Romelu Lukaku is the best striker in the WORLD according to ex-Brazil star Kaka.



🤔 Would you swap Lukaku for any other striker in the world right now?



🇧🇪 Lukaku is 8/1 with us to be the top goalscorer in the Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/TFEeTY9IP6 — Betfair (@Betfair) September 14, 2021

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku could be one of the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Chelsea FC v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Romelu Lukaku scored 30 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan last season as he led the club to the Serie A title. He has scored four goals in his first four games for Chelsea, and has transformed Thomas Tuchel's side.

The 28-year-old also single-handedly led Belgium to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. He scored four goals in five appearances for Roberto Martinez's side.

AC Milan and Real Madrid legend Kaka makes bold Romelu Lukaku claim and likens him to Adriano https://t.co/ycbRe2Y7hE — 24hrs News (@24hrsReport) September 15, 2021

Also Read

Much of Chelsea's attacking play revolves around the Belgian. Romelu Lukaku could therefore become a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or if he continues to have a similar impact on club and country as he has had over the last two seasons.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee