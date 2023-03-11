"He is the number one priority" - PSG's Lionel Messi deemed target for MLS side after meeting with the Argentine's entourage

Agent Jerome Meary recently claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami's primary transfer target.

The MLS club's owner, Jorge Mas, reportedly had a meeting with the Argentine's entourage after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Meary claimed (via GOAL):

"He is the number one priority for Jorge Mas, the owner of Inter Miami, They were speaking since before Messi joined PSG, but talks have started again and Mas spent a lot of time with Messi's representatives in Qatar."

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club. While he has scored 18 goals and has provided 16 assists in 30 matches this season, the Argentine is yet to pen an extension to his contract, which is expiring on June 30, 2023.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently spoke about Messi and Sergio Ramos' future at the Parisian club. Much like Messi, the former Real Madrid and Spain captain is currently in the final months of his current deal. Speaking to the media ahead of the Ligue 1 away clash against Brest, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"No, there is no doubt about these two great players with an incredible track record, who know this kind of situation. They are very high-level players, who go quickly from one game to another. Their contractual situation? They are used to this kind of moment.”

Messi joined PSG for free in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. He has since scored 29 goals and has provided 31 assists in 64 matches for the French giants.

PSG knocked out of the UEFA Champions League twice in the round of 16 since Lionel Messi joined

When Lionel Messi signed for PSG, fans hoped the Argentine's presence would help the Ligue 1 giants perform well in the UEFA Champions League. Despite their domestic dominance, the French giants have failed to make a similar sort of impact in European competitions.

Lionel Messi is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner. He also boasts an impressive record in the competition, with only Cristiano Ronaldo arguably being the better individual than him in the history of the tournament.

Despite Lionel Messi's presence, the Parisians have been knocked out in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 twice in a row. After Real Madrid brought an end to their tournament in the 2021-22 season, Bayern Munich humbled the Ligue 1 side this season.

