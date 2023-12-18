"He would do my nut in" - Alan Shearer launches scathing attack on Manchester United attacker after 0-0 Liverpool draw

Alan Shearer has slammed Antony for his apparent predictability after Manchester United's goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (17 December).

The Reds dominated much of the game, taking 34 shots to the visitors' six, but failed to break the deadlock. The Red Devils had a couple of chances on the counterattack but failed to make anything of it.

Alejandro Garnacho, in particular, had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the second half but was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Trent Alexander-Arnold. After saying that the Argentine winger 'will come good with time' if he works on his 'finishing' and 'link-up play' (h/t Metro), Shearer gave his views on Antony.

The former Newcastle United striker said on Match of the Day (h/t Daily Mail):

"On the right hand side you've got Antony, he would do my nut in playing with him because you know 99.9 per cent of the time he's coming inside on that left foot.

"Not only do the defenders know, so they can then set themselves. On the odd occasion if he did go down on the right hand side it might make it a little bit more difficult, but for a centre-forward it doesn't half make it very difficult when he's doing that."

Antony, 23, has arguably failed to justify his £85 million price tag since moving to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has managed eight goals and three assists in 62 appearances for the club.

Stats from Antony's display for Manchester United against Liverpool

Antony started down the right flank in Manchester United's attacking triad against Liverpool, which also consisted of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

This was the Brazilian winger's 18th appearance across competitions this season, and once again, he failed to open his tally for goals or assists. He played 82 minutes before being hooked for Facundo Pellistri, managing just one key pass and shot each.

Antony completed one of his three attempted dribbles and had a 63% success rate from a total of 24 attempted passes. He was dispossessed twice and was involved in 17 duels, out of which he won eight.

It remains to be seen if Antony continues to retain his position in the starting XI, especially if Marcus Rashford is fit to start the next game. The Red Devils currently sit in seventh with 28 points — five places and 10 points below Liverpool.