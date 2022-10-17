“He was obviously lying, so that is disappointing” – Liverpool star James Milner opens up on conversation with Erling Haaland from his time at Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool midfielder James Milner recently spoke about the conversation he had with Erling Haaland about the towering striker possibly playing for Leeds United.

Milner's career started off with Leeds United. He was born in the city and came through the club's academies before making his professional debut with the side.

Erling Haaland was also born in Leeds in 2000 during his father Alfie Haaland's stint at Elland Road.

Milner and Haaland previously faced each other in the UEFA Champions League when Red Bull Salzburg and the Reds squared off in 2019.

While speaking about his conversation with Haaland during the game in 2019, Milner said they talked about the Norwegian playing for Leeds. He elaborated (via Yorkshire Post):

“I can confirm he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him. He was obviously lying, so that is disappointing.”

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window for £51 million. He has gotten off to a stunning start to his career in England, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists in 15 games for the Cityzens.

Liverpool recently defeated the Cityzens by a scoreline of 1-0 at Anfield courtesy of a goal from Mohamed Salah. Milner was given a start at the right-back spot by Jurgen Klopp as Haaland drew a blank.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently in second spot in the table with 23 points on the board from ten games.

Klopp's team, meanwhile, are in eighth spot with 13 points on the board from nine games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp happy with his team's performance against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy with how his team executed their gameplan during their clash against Manchester City at Anfield. The German manager also praised the mentality that the Reds showed during the win.

He told the media after the game (via liverpool.com):

"I think on a normal day you should not even try against City, play your normal against them and hope that you get something from it [is not enough]. You have to play to your limits and further, that’s what we did.

"We defended in an extremely well organised but very passionate way, closed the right gaps, challenged in the right areas and – because this still happens, and that’s the biggest challenge against City – they still get through."

The Reds will next face West Ham United at home on October 19.

