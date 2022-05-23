“He has obviously been watched closely by the scouts” – Noel Whelan says Frank Lampard could target Chelsea player to ‘refresh’ Everton next season

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Frank Lampard could target Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill to refresh his Everton side.

The Sun reported that Lampard has set his sights on one of the Blues' biggest talents, centre-back Colwill.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season while on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town this season. Colwill has been one of the key players for the Terriers, who will play Nottingham Forest in the Championship Playoff final on Sunday, 29th May.

Noel Whelan has claimed that Frank Lampard could turn to youth to change Everton's fortunes.

Whelan has cited the example of how brilliantly Lampard did with young players at Chelsea when he became their manager during the transfer embargo. The 47-year-old told Football Insider:

“He did really well with youth when he was at Chelsea. That transfer embargo was proof that you can put trust in young players to do the job."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #CFC Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC 🚨 Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC 🔵⚪ #CFC https://t.co/cEYo09KOln

“He’s had invaluable experience with Huddersfield this season. Their job still isn’t done."

“He has obviously been watched closely by the scouts at Everton. He may well have been on Lampard’s radar after his time at Chelsea."

Whelan said that experienced players like Michael Keane and Yerry Mina have struggled at Everton.

He has further insisted that the Blues' wonderkid Colwill could possibly refresh the leaky backline. He added:

“They’ve struggled at the back this season, Everton, and not many come out of this season smelling of roses."

“Michael Keane hasn’t been good enough. Yerry Mina isn’t consistent enough."

He concluded:

“That’s why they’re looking to someone like Colwill to come in and refresh that defence.”

Chelsea might not even consider letting Colwill leave on loan

Chelsea have a major headache heading into the summer transfer window with two of their star defenders set to leave the club.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both depart this summer, while skipper Cesar Azpilicueta's future also hangs in the balance. As per ESPN, the Spanish defender has been consistently linked with Barcelona.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Yeah we will miss him. We will miss Andreas Christensen. We will miss a lot of guys maybe! We have to start rebuilding to be competitive."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger's departure:"Yeah we will miss him. We will miss Andreas Christensen. We will miss a lot of guys maybe! We have to start rebuilding to be competitive."[via @ChelseaFC Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger's departure:"Yeah we will miss him. We will miss Andreas Christensen. We will miss a lot of guys maybe! We have to start rebuilding to be competitive."[via @ChelseaFC]

It would be a massive challenge for the Blues if they have to replace as many as three defenders in one transfer window.

With Thomas Tuchel usually favoring a three-at-the-back system, the Blues might decide to retain Levi Colwill next season. Colwill is the Blues' biggest defensive prospect right now and might get his opportunity if he stays at Stamford Bridge next season.

