“He was offered to every Champions League club” - Club president makes incredible Cristiano Ronaldo transfer claim

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to the Bundesliga outfit a couple of months after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

Ronaldo had entered the final year of his two-year contract with Manchester United prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Portugal forward's controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan led to United terminating Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently not attached to any club, with the Eintracht Frankfurt CEO stating that he has been offered to every club competing in the UEFA Champions League, including theirs.

Axel Hellmann confirmed this by stating the following to DAZN (via journalist Patrick Berger):

"He was even offered to us."

Philip Holzer, the chairman of Eintracht Frankfurt's supervisory board, added the following:

"I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club."

At the time of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent. However, there have been reports linking him with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. As per MARCA (via the Daily Mail), the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to sign for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Professional League before the turn of the year.

The report claims that Ronaldo could pocket a salary of around £175 million per annum whilst in the Middle East.

If these links are to be believed, it is safe to assume that Cristiano Ronaldo has not received any concrete interest from European sides competing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo did not enjoy a great season with Manchester United prior to the World Cup in Qatar. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward had scored just thrice in 16 appearances across competitions this season, with only one of these goals coming in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a great time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's international form has also been a cause for concern. The Portugal skipper did not have a great outing in Qatar as he ended the tournament with just one goal.

Ronaldo also lost his place in the starting XI during the knockout stages of the World Cup. The forward was benched for Portugal's Round of 16 game against Switzerland, which they went on to win 6-1.

Ronaldo was subsequently benched for their quarter-finals clash against Morocco. The Euro 2016 winners, however, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of the African nation, which ended their run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

