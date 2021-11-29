"He offers absolutely nothing" - Fans blast Chelsea star for 'rusty' performance against Manchester United

Chelsea fans are currently far from impressed by Timo Werner’s recent display in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side featured Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, who both had outstanding games against Juventus last midweek; a fair reward for fine performances in the Champions League.

However, the decision to deploy Timo Werner down the middle in place of Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz has left some Chelsea fans annoyed. Werner’s pace and movement caused problems for the United defense and kept the visitors alert. Yet, the German’s inability to finish chances left the fans frustrated.

The visitors went ahead after Jadon Sancho pounced on a rare Jorginho error to beat Edouard Mendy. However, the Italian midfielder quickly made amends with a coolly dispatched penalty after United conceded a penalty.

The Blues had the lion's share of possession, controlling the game but they lacked the ruthlessness required to win. These dropped points mean Chelsea only hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City and two points over Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Chelsea fans on Twitter had their say on the performance of the German and what his poor showing in front of goal caused the club. Here are a selection of those comments:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Werner is free to release a shot but it goes wide.. 📸 - Werner is free to release a shot but it goes wide.. https://t.co/gz4y6TlOpm

Jaydon #FreeMubarakBala @Jaydon225 @Squawka We're never winning the title if we rely on this guy. Was hugely (but not solely) responsible for Lampard's sacking, in my opinion. @Squawka We're never winning the title if we rely on this guy. Was hugely (but not solely) responsible for Lampard's sacking, in my opinion.

I went with my gut: Chelsea boss on why he picked Timo Werner

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Many fans expressed their disappointment on seeing Timo Werner in the starting XI, and it didn't help that the young striker couldn't finish his passes properly. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel explained his reasons for starting the star, arguing that Werner looked sharp in training. He said:

"We still see that [Werner] hasn't played for a long time so can we expect he is at his absolute peak? No, we cannot. It is always a bit like 'what do you expect' in this moment?"

He added:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"He looked very sharp in training. He scored many goals in the last two training sessions; that's why I went with my gut and put him on the pitch and hoped he could maybe hurt the two central defenders."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar