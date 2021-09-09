“He often irritates his team-mates by not understanding others” – Former Premier League defender on Chelsea loanee

Former Premier League defender Philippe Albert has criticized Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi for his conduct towards his teammates.

The Belgian claims that his countryman often irritates his teammates by not understanding them which hampers the overall performance of the team. Speaking about Michy Batshuayi, the former Premier League defender said:

“The new Besiktas striker is of good will but he often irritates his teammates by not understanding the others, which makes them all play less well."

Albert has also stated that Batshuayi's hunger to increase his stats often disrupts the fluidity of the Belgian team. The 54-year-old feels that the Chelsea loanee tries a bit too hard to score goals and eventually ends up with a disappointing game.

“And his obsession with increasing his crazy stats (22 goals in 37 caps) in the national team hurts the fluidity of the Belgian game," Albert said. "Hopefully his season in Turkey will do him some good because we might have a real problem.

“Given his mind-blowing personal stats for the national team, Batshuayi is always a highly anticipated forward when he steps up for the game," he added. "Against Belarus, it was more difficult than expected, despite a cancelled goal and two clear chances.”

Michy Batshuayi was one of the most highly-rated forwards whilst playing for Marseille in Ligue 1. Chelsea had paid close to €40 million to bring him to the Premier League in 2016. Since then, the Belgian forward has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge, having had five different loan spells away from the club at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and has now joined Turkish giants Besiktas.

Chelsea have made a bright start to the Premier League

Chelsea have consolidated their Champions League triumph with a bright start to their new Premier League campaign. The Blues have picked up seven points from their opening three Premier League games.

Chelsea won their opening two matches of the season against Crystal Palace and Arsenal before getting a draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Many consider Chelsea to be one of the favorites to win the Premier League this time around after the Blues signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million.

