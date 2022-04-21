"He often limits himself" - Marco van Basten says 'grandiose' Liverpool superstar can still improve 

Legendary Dutch forward Marco van Basten believes Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is capable of becoming an even better defender than he is right now.

The former AC Milan great thinks the center-back could do a lot more with the ball at his feet.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport (via Rousing the Kop), Van Basten was quoted as saying:

“He’s a grandiose defender and a grandiose player. He’s fast, he can head well, he has good passing, good technique and yet I do think he can still improve, especially in his presence. He could be controlling, use possession quicker, midfield play quicker, getting the ball forward in the right way."

He added:

“I think he can do much more, he often limits himself to playing the ball to his full-backs, but he has a great pass in him. He can dribble in; he has good technique to do it. He can be much more dominant.”

Virgil van Dijk will go down in history as one of the most important signings made by Liverpool in the Jurgen Klopp era. The Dutchman arrived from Southampton in January 2018 for a fee of £75 million.

Since his arrival, the Reds have improved tremendously in defense. This has helped them secure numerous trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League titles.

Van Dijk is enjoying yet another impressive season at Anfield. The 30-year-old has already made 43 appearances for the Reds this season and has contributed three goals and an assist. He has only missed two Premier League games this season due to COVID-19.

Van Dijk has been an ever-present member of the Liverpool first team this season. He is often paired alongside Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in defense.

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool will take on local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, April 24. The Reds will head into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Despite their win, Jurgen Klopp's side remained second in the league table, a point behind leaders Manchester City with six matches left in the season.

Liverpool are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds have made it to the FA Cup final and are also in the semifinals of the Champions League. They have already won the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the final, which took place in February this year.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh