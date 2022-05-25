"He is one of the best players in the world" - Brazilian legend Ronaldinho says he wishes he was the teammate of Liverpool forward

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has hailed Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah as one of the best footballers in the world, wishing he could’ve played alongside the Egyptian.

Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has slowly and steadily become one of the most dependable and lethal forwards in the business. He has featured in 253 games for the club, scoring 156 goals and providing 63 assists.

The Egypt international’s exploits have won him three Premier League Golden Boots and one Premier League Player of the Year award. In terms of team trophies, he has won one Premier League title, one Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

Ronaldinho, who knows a thing or two about dominating the biggest sport on the planet, attended an event hosted by Egyptian Premier League outfit Eastern Company. There, he professed his admiration for the country’s biggest superstar, Salah.

The 2002 World Cup winner said (via Kingfut):

“I wished I could play alongside Mohamed Salah. He is one of the best players in the world who I always like to watch.”

With Salah’s contract with Liverpool expiring in just over a year, the Brazilian advised Salah to prioritize happiness over everything in the future.

Ronaldinho added:

“An advice to Salah regarding his future? The most important thing is for him to be happy, football is a source of happiness and it must be no matter what club he plays for in the future. He has to keep playing football in a way that makes him happy because there’s nothing better than playing football.”

All eyes will be on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in Saturday’s Champions League final

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League final on Saturday (May 28). The final will mark Mohamed Salah’s third Champions League final since his transfer in 2017 and his second against the Whites.

Salah endured a disappointing outing last term, leaving the pitch with a shoulder injury following a clash with then-Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos. The Reds ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat, falling victim to a Gareth Bale masterclass.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar



#UCL Carlo Ancelotti on Mo Salah wanting revenge for Liverpool: “We could have the same motivation as Salah. We respect him as a player. He’s a great player, dangerous. It could be revenge for them for 2018 or for Real Madrid for the final lost in Paris (in 1981).” Carlo Ancelotti on Mo Salah wanting revenge for Liverpool: “We could have the same motivation as Salah. We respect him as a player. He’s a great player, dangerous. It could be revenge for them for 2018 or for Real Madrid for the final lost in Paris (in 1981).”#UCL

Salah has gone on record to state that he is eager to settle scores with the 13-time European champions. If he fails, the ruthless social media mob will be in his case for the foreseeable future.

If the former Roma man succeeds, he will take a giant leap towards fulfilling his Ballon d’Or dream. Saturday’s final could turn out to be an important milestone in the Liverpool ace’s decorated career.

