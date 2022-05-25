"I think he is allowed both" - David James defends Liverpool star's comments ahead of Champions League final with Real Madrid

Former England goalkeeper David James has lauded Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for his bold comments ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid. James believes the Egypt international is well within his rights to gun for “personal revenge” and “team revenge” against Los Blancos in Paris on Saturday (May 28).

Saturday’s grand event will mark Liverpool and Real Madrid’s second Champions League final meeting in four years. The last time, in the 2017-18 campaign, the Reds were beaten by the Whites, with the Spanish giants securing a 3-1 win in Kyiv. Salah, who was in excellent form that season, tangled up with Sergio Ramos, hurting his shoulder. Unable to carry on, he left the field in tears in the first half.

Immediately after Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final win over Manchester City this season, Salah went on social media to send a stern warning. The 29-year-old declared that the Reds had a “score to settle.”

Much has been said about Salah’s comments on social media, but James does not think the Egyptian was wrong for wanting revenge. Speaking to Liverpool ECHO, he said:

“Why shouldn’t he have some sort of personal revenge as well as team revenge? The guy who was taken out. I was there and he was taken out. It fundamentally impacted Liverpool to win that title. I think he is allowed both. Personal revenge? Yes. As long as he plays as part of the team he can have that personal vendetta.”

“If he doesn't score in the final, and (Diogo) Jota or (Luis) Diaz gets the hat-trick and Salah doesn't do a lot, then he will have had his revenge.”

James claimed that Salah’s declaration was brave and showed the confidence that Jurgen Klopp’s side possesses. He added:

“I don’t think this is about Mo Salah having to score the winning goal. I think this is perfectly acceptable and brave, I have to say, because he has put it out there in the world wide public.”

“But at the same time that shows a lot of confidence - and in this Liverpool side there is a lot of confidence. I applaud Salah for it.”

Liverpool need Fabinho and Thiago fit for Real Madrid clash

In their two previous meetings in 2020-21 and 2017-18, Real Madrid comfortably outclassed Jurgen Klopp’s side in the middle of the park. This Saturday, the Reds need their midfield to fire on all cylinders to get a foothold in the game.

Unfortunately for the six-time European champions, two of their best midfielders are racing against time to appear for the grand event in Paris. First up is Thiago, who suffered an Achilles injury in the Reds’ Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Klopp’s staff are trying their best to get the central midfielder fit for the game, but it looks unlikely.

Then there is Fabinho, who missed the clash against Wolves due to a hamstring problem and is yet to return to full training (via Football Fancast). He could be fit for the bench but might not be able to start in such a high-octane encounter. Without the two first-team stars, Liverpool might find it difficult to cope with Real Madrid’s evergreen midfield.

