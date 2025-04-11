"He is one of the culprits" - Pundit claims Kylian Mbappe has 'destabilised' Real Madrid following his summer move from PSG

Football pundit Jerome Rothen has blamed Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid's struggles this season. The French superstar left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer as a free agent to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

His arrival was supposed to help Los Blancos, who won the league and the Champions League last season, hit a higher gear. However, that hasn't been the case, with the LaLiga champions trailing Barcelona in the title race, and struggling in Europe as well.

Speaking on RMC Sport, as cited by Tribal Football, the former PSG winger suggested that Kylian Mbappe has tactically destabilized Real Madrid.

"He is one of the culprits. We don't want to put all the blame on Kylian Mbappe for the match, but we expected a decisive Mbappe and he wasn't. I saw him a bit awkward. He didn't always hit the mark in the few chances he had. A striker of his calibre has to improve. As for individual performances, he was quite mediocre...," said Rothen.

He continued:

"The other disappointment, and in this case Mbappé is perhaps responsible, is his style, his way of being. We don't see it. Mbappé is stingy in defense, he is not someone who focuses tactically on protecting the midfield. Looking at Carlo Ancelotti's system yesterday, this is the question I asked myself."

He concluded:

"The fact of having signed Mbappé has destabilised Madrid tactically. In the important games since the beginning of the season, Real Madrid have not been up to par. For me, this is a problem."

Los Blancos are trailing 3-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals, and face them in the second leg next week at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid so far?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has scored 33 goals and set up five more from 48 games for Real Madrid so far this season. The Frenchman has already equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's debut campaign record for Los Blancos.

Mbappe is on course to register the best debut season for the LaLiga giants, a record currently held by Ivan Zamorano. The Chilean forward scored 37 times in the 1992/93 campaign, but his long-standing feat could be finally broken this year.

The French superstar has already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid this season. Los Blancos also reached the final of the Supercopa de Espana, but came up second-best against Barcelona.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More