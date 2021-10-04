"He is one of the greatest to play for Liverpool" - Jamie Carragher hopeful superstar forward will sign new contract

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah after the forward's performance in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

The Egyptian was involved in both of Liverpool's goals. He assisted Sadio Mane's opener before scoring a wonderful solo goal of his own.

Carragher was full of praise for Salah after the game, telling Sky Sports:

"I don’t think there’s anyone better in the world at this moment or in European football, I really don't. I’ve seen the Champions League, his record over the last few weeks has been outstanding. You can never question him too much for what he’s done at Liverpool. But right now is about as sharp as I’ve ever seen him."

The 43-year-old pundit had this to say about Salah's goal:

"That is world class, he is world class. I’ve spoken about it last few weeks he’s one of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool. Liverpool lost Roger Hunt in the last few days one of the greatest goalkeepers ever seen. Mo Salah is right up there. He goes in that right side of Liverpool’s all time XI. No doubt about it."

Mohamed Salah has already scored nine goals for Liverpool across all competitions this campaign, including six in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp will expect him to lead the club's title charge this season.

Liverpool are currently second in the league, one point behind table-toppers Chelsea.

"They can't let this drag on" - Jamie Carragher on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract is set to run out in 2023

Jamie Carragher also spoke about Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool. The forward will be out of contract in 2023, and there has been no news about any negotiations taking place.

Carragher hopes the Reds can tie the 29-year-old down to a long-term deal sooner rather than later. He said:

"I know situation Liverpool are in. They don’t have the finances Man City have when you see someone like Kevin De Bruyne. But right now he’s playing as well as anyone in European football they can’t let this drag on and risk losing Mo Salah in the next two years because this is a guy who looks after himself. I’m not going to say he’s like Ronaldo at 35 or 36 topping the goalscoring charts but I still think this lad has a lot in him going into his 30s."

