"He was the only one who stayed" - Argentina women's player Florencia Bonsegundo heaps praise on 'best' Lionel Messi

Argentina women's midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo has hailed La Albiceleste superstar Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, has started the 2022-23 season with aplomb. After scoring in his team's Trophee des Champions triumph over Nantes, he registered two goals and an assist in a 5-0 demolition of Clermont Foot in PSG's Ligue 1 opener.

Speaking to Super Deportivo Radio (via Infobae), Bonsegundo recalled the time she met the 35-year-old maestro on the eve of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. She said:

"I know Leo; we shared a lunch before going to the last FIFA World Cup. They were going to the Copa America, and we were going to the FIFA World Cup."

She continued that Messi was the only one who stayed back to take photos with all the players, which she found pleasantly surprising.

"What surprised me the most was that he was the only one who stayed to take the photos with all of them. Everyone started making smoke bombs, and he was the only one who stayed to take a picture with each of us. And that's amazing, because you say 'he takes one or two photos and leaves', and he was the only one who stayed."

She added:

"The night before I was thinking, 'What am I going to say to Messi? He is my idol', and then I came to have him in front of me and I got a 'Thank you'. For me, it was a thank you in general, for football and for Argentina. He represents us so well where he goes. There is nothing more to add about that boy. He is the best in the world."

When asked about sharing the field with her idol in a benefit game, Bonsegundo said that would be a 'beautiful' thing:

"Hopefully, it will happen in a benefit game. It would be a beautiful thing to share with him, with some others."

During his illustrious career, the 35-year-old has registered 772 goals and 333 assists in 976 appearances for Argentina, Barcelona and PSG.

Lionel Messi will look to win FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar

Lionel Messi's Argentina are considered one of the favourites at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. La Albiceleste are in a rich vein of form, winning two international trophies in the space of 12 months.

The seven-time Ballon d'or winner is expected to launch a final charge at winning the prestigious tournament. After losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final 1-0 to Germany, he'll hope to guide his country to their first title in the competition since 1986.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first FIFA World Cup in winter kicks off in Qatar on November 21, with the final scheduled for December 18.

