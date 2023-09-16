“He oozes class”, “Don’t you ever leave me” – Barcelona fans thrilled by performance from 29-year-old in 5-0 win against Betis 

Barcelona fans were delighted with Joao Cancelo's display on his full debut for the Catalan giants as they thrashed Real Betis 5-0 on Saturday (September 6).

Cancelo grabbed his first goal in Barca colors on the night and in some style. He drove down the right flank before dropping Juan Miranda with slick trickery. He then fired a low-driven shot past Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

That capped off a superb performance for Cancelo on his first start for Barca. The Portuguese full-back also made one clearance, two interceptions, and four tackles.

Fellow loanee Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha were also on the scoresheet for Barcelona. It was a perfect return to action for the Catalan giants following the international break.

Cancelo joined Barca from Manchester City on loan in the summer with Xavi's options at right-back limited. He boasts a ton of experience having won titles in both England, Italy, and Germany.

The experienced right-back's performance against Betis suggests he could be a key player for the reigning La Liga champions this season. He bedded in seamlessly into the Blaugrana defense while also helping form part of the midfield in transition.

Cancelo's boss Xavi was full of praise for him following Barcelona's win against Betis. He said (via Barca Universal):

"When you manage Cancelo and Joao Felix you realize their greatness. They give us many variants and make the team better... Cancelo does everything right. He comes from Pep."

One fan was also wowed by Cancelo's performance against Betis deeming it the perfect full debut:

"JOAO CANCELO… STOP THAT!!!!!! This is as good of a full debut performance as you’re likely to see. He oozes class, man. What a player, wow!"

Another fan has urged the Portugal international not to allow Sergi Roberto to reclaim his spot:

"JOAO CANCELO,DONT YOU EVER LEAVE ME WITH SERGI ROBERTO."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cancelo's showing:

Barcelona new boy Joao Felix is loving life with the Catalan giants after netting in the win against Betis

Joao Felix grabbed his first Barca goal.

Felix was also superb in Barcelona's win over Betis, wreaking havoc from the left flank. The Portuguese attacker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, netting from a tight angle.

The 23-year-old struggled recently at Atletico Madrid prior to his move to Barca on loan in the summer. He has suggested that he is enjoying Xavi's playing style in comparison with Atleti manager Diego Simeone's. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Joining Barça, good for me and my family. I’m very happy here. It's easy to play on this team. When you have a good structure, with all players in their place and ball circulating quickly, it's easier for goals to arrive."

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League giants Chelsea. He was a letdown with just four goals in 20 games across competitions.

However, if his start to life with Barcelona is anything to go by, he may be back to his best. He also made one key pass and had two shots on target in the Blaugrana's win.