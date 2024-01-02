“He is outstanding” - Gary Neville says he would love to play with Liverpool star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lavished praise on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, admitting that he would want the shot-stopper in his goal.

The former defender believes that a team is at its confident best in the presence of a world-class goalkeeper like the Brazil international. Discussing Alisson on Sky Sports, Neville said (via The Boot Room):

"Well, you have already mentioned about Virgil van Dijk and Carra has discussed they have got an advantage here, Liverpool, they have got an unbelievable manager, they have got Virgil van Dijk at the back, but he (Alisson) is a difference-maker, I think.

“I always thought that we were at our most confident at Manchester United when we had a brilliant goalkeeper, a real presence, and Alisson, you can see that he is the best performing goalkeeper over the last five years in this league."

The 31-year-old arrived at Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of €62.5 million. He's made 250 appearances for the Reds, keeping 110 clean sheets across competitions and has won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once each.

Neville added:

"He is everything that I would want to look for in a goalkeeper. He dominates his box, he is decent with his feet, he is so hard to beat one-on-one.

“I always think that there are big saves that goalkeepers make in a title race, and I think if you are going towards the title, this is where Liverpool do have a performer that can really them win the title. He is outstanding. I would want him in my goal.”

This season, the goalkeeper has made 18 league appearances and kept six clean sheets. He has been averaging nearly three saves per game and has conceded just 15 goals.

Gary Neville claims Liverpool won't win Premier League title after Newcastle victory

Pundit Gary Neville believes Liverpool won't win the Premier League following their convincing 4-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday (January 1). The Reds kept 62% possession while registering 34 attempts, out of which 15 found the target.

Following this result, the Reds are atop the Premier League standings, with 45 points, three clear of second-placed Aston Villa after 20 matches. Neville said (via Sky Sports):

"I didn't think Liverpool would be in a title race and I still don't think they'll do it. The hesitation I have in my voice is due to those three players [Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz]."

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have both netted just thrice and assisted once each in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez has five goals and six assists from 19 league appearances.