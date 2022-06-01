"He was outstanding" - Kevin Campbell wowed by Liverpool star's maturity and composure despite UCL defeat against Real Madrid 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has hailed Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for his performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

Even though the Reds lost 1-0, he feels that the French defender did well against Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

The 23-year-old joined the Merseysiders last summer from RB Leipzig for around £36 million. Since then, he's made 29 appearances in all competitions and also contributed three goals and one assist.

Ibrahima Konate @IbrahimaKonate_

I’m convinced this experience will help us to learn and come back much stronger next year.



Paris was full of red fans and I would like to thank all of you for your outstanding support during this final and the whole year.

We fought until the end.I’m convinced this experience will help us to learn and come back much stronger next year.Paris was full of red fans and I would like to thank all of you for your outstanding support during this final and the whole year. We fought until the end. I’m convinced this experience will help us to learn and come back much stronger next year. Paris was full of red fans and I would like to thank all of you for your outstanding support during this final and the whole year. ❤️🔴 https://t.co/Hou2OLfVCW

Speaking about his performance in the Champions League final, Campbell told Football Insider:

"Incredible. He was outstanding. A lot of money was invested in him and throughout the season he has been getting stronger. He has been getting stronger and has scored some really important goals."

He added:

"His performances have been excellent. I thought he was quite brilliant in the Champions League final. He covered from Trent and dealt with Vinicius Junior really well. He used his body and aggressiveness to quell the threat. It was a really mature and composed performance from him. I thought he was outstanding beside Virgil van Dijk, I really did.”

"Liverpool were easier to decipher" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on the Champions League final

Real Madrid went through an immense run in the Champions League in the 2021-22 season. They beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout phase before beating Liverpool in the final.

However, many claimed they were lucky as they needed last-minute comebacks in many of those ties.

Tom Allnutt @TomAllnuttAFP Real Madrid beat the Italian champions, French champions, reigning European champions, Premier League champions and then six-time European champions to win it. Hard to remember a tougher run to the trophy. Real Madrid beat the Italian champions, French champions, reigning European champions, Premier League champions and then six-time European champions to win it. Hard to remember a tougher run to the trophy.

Speaking about this, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the triumph (via Manchester Evening News):

"Looking back, people said 'oh PSG were unlucky, Chelsea were unlucky, Manchester City were unlucky.' This was practically the only game where people thought we were more or less on the same level. I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did."

He added:

"We knew what strategy to take, don't give them space behind the defence to run into. Perhaps our football wasn't extraordinarily beautiful tonight on an aesthetic level, but playing out from the back to incentivise their pressing wasn't a great idea.

"We had a few more long balls, then when their press in our half of the pitch lessened, we got to control the ball more especially in the second half."

Real Madrid scored after beating Liverpool's high press. Luka Modric dragged Andy Robertson out of position and initiated a move for Federico Valverde to run into.

The Uruguayan pushed forward and found Vinicius Jr. at the back post who netted the only goal of the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far