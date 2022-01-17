“He was outstanding” – Tim Sherwood compares Liverpool man to Manchester City star after ‘fantastic’ display against Brentford

Former Premier League player and manager Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on Liverpool star Fabinho for his performance against Brentford and compared him to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday. Goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino saw Jurgen Klopp's side pick up three points.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and manager was particularly impressed with Fabinho's performance on the afternoon. Speaking after the game, the Englishman heaped praise on Fabinho's ability to control games, Sherwood likened him to Manchester City star Rodri.

The 52-year-old told Premier League Productions [via HITC]:

“That boy Fabinho. He was outstanding. He never gave the ball away. He’s like Rodri for Manchester City, he just controls the game. Absolutely fantastic he was."

While the Reds struggled to find a breakthrough in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Fabinho's opener in the dying minutes of the first half proved to be a relief. Second-half goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino then helped the hosts cruise to victory.

Fabinho has now scored three goals from Liverpool's last three matches across all competitions. The Brazil international also found the back of the net twice against Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup.

Klopp will be hopeful that the midfielder can maintain his goalscoring form as the Reds look to build their momentum in Salah and Mane's absence. The attacking duo are currently participating in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Liverpool looking to book place in EFL Cup final

Having earned a win against Brentford, Liverpool will now turn their attention towards their EFL Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal. The Reds will be determined to earn the opportunity to lock horns with Chelsea in the final.

The Anfield club faced Arsenal in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Anfield last week. The Merseyside outfit, though, were held to a 0-0 draw by the Gunners, who played with 10 men for most of the game.

Klopp and Co will now be looking to beat the north London giants at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League clubs will face off in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash on Thursday.

