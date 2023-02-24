"He owes the team" – Peter Schmeichel rips into 'stupid' Manchester United star despite win over Barcelona

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has slammed Bruno Fernandes after his team's 2-1 UEFA Europa League play-off win over Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23).

The Red Devils progressed to the last-16 stage of the UEFA Europa League with a 4-3 victory on aggregate over Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Fred and Antony turned things around with a goal apiece in the second half.

Fernandes, 28, came under scrutiny after fouling Alejandro Balde inside the box in the first half of the contest. Despite the hosts' multiple complaints, VAR sided with the on-field referee and decided not to overturn his call. Moments later, Lewandowski converted the penalty past David De Gea after a stuttering run-up towards the spot.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Do you agree with this penalty call on Bruno Fernandes? 🤔 Do you agree with this penalty call on Bruno Fernandes? 🤔 https://t.co/CqZjNWhoQj

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Schmeichel hit out at Fernandes for fouling Balde in the opening stages of the crucial second leg. He elaborated:

"It looks like a penalty. It is so stupid to pull a man down inside the penalty area in a situation where Alejandro Balde is going away from goal. David de Gea gets a full hand to it but only manages to put it off the post and it still goes in."

Claiming that the Portuguese is in debt to his team, Schmeichel added:

"We are talking about big games, the one thing you have to eradicate is mistakes. Bruno Fernandes is still arguing, he needs to get a grip of himself, he has played a couple of sloppy passes. Now he has given away the penalty and he owes the team."

After knocking out Barcelona, Manchester United are next scheduled to face Newcastle United in their EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

Ex-Manchester United midfielders opine on Bruno Fernandes' incident in Barcelona win

When asked for his opinion on Bruno Fernandes' foul in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Barcelona, Owen Hargreaves told BT Sport:

"No, [Fernandes didn't need to make contact with Balde]. I just think once he's made contact, sometimes it's hard to let go, when you're kind of holding onto someone. That was their first shot on target, the game was in the balance before that, so it completely changes it. Fair play to David, he almost saves it. He tries to delay it, also Lewandowski’s giving him the eyes so tough start for them."

Paul Scholes, who has 718 appearances for Manchester United, added:

"I think just about. I know it doesn't look like there's much contact, but when you get touched on the arm like that, it does send you off balance and that's clearly what he's done. I don't think the lad's cheating one bit but I think it is just a little bit too much contact."

