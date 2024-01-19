“He has been in Paris & Miami and not won any major titles” - Ex-Ballon d’Or winner hits out at Lionel Messi winning FIFA The Best Men’s Player award

Lothar Matthäus has hit out at Lionel Messi and claimed that the Argentine did not deserve The Best FIFA Awards for 2023. Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Matthaus was adamant that Messi did not deserve the award.

He admitted that the former Barcelona star is the best overall footballer of the last two decades, but did not shine his brightest in 2023. He said (via GOAL):

"He can't be the winner this time. I think he was the best footballer of the last 20 years, but he has been in Paris and Miami, where he is now creating a hype, and not won any major titles."

He believes that Erling Haaland had a better year and said:

"If you look at the great successes, there is no way past Manchester City and - when choosing the best player - Erling Haaland. He won the most important titles with Man City, his strike rate was impressive. That should be be decisive when you choose the best and most important player - and that was Haaland."

Lionel Messi was not in London this week to collect his award as he began training with Inter Miami for the new season. Haaland, who also won 48 scoring points (same as Messi) in the FIFA The Best award, came second because more national team captains voted for the Argentine.

Lothar Matthäus also questioned Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or

Lothar Matthäus also questioned Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or last year and instead felt Erling Haaland should have won it instead.

He said:

"Haaland has done better than Messi for the entire year. This award is not deserved and it proves that the World Cup counts more than everything. To me, nobody was better than Haaland, he was the best in the last 12 months. He won important titles with Manchester City, setting a record for goals. It was a farce even if I've always been a Messi fan."

Haaland also came second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings as Messi won a record-extending eighth silverware in that event.

Lionel Messi winning the FIFA The Best award and the Ballon d'Or was questioned by several footballers, including Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos.